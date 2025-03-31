PhotosTrans Visibility

Trot for Trans Visibility 2025

March 29, 2025

Over 350 participants gathered at Frost Town Brewing to run, walk, and sashay for the second annual Trot for Trans Visibility. After the 5K, the festivities continued with lively performances by Casper Cain and Miss Majors, and music by DJ JenB.

LGBTQ and ally organizations were well represented, including Allies in Hope, FCC Katy, Brazos Bookstore, The Montrose Center, and many more providing information and services.

The event, co-chaired this year by Emory Powers and Han Schaible, raised over $30,000 for Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas and Triple A Alliance, a non-profit group that assists with name and gender marker updates.

Top individual fundraisers included Juliana Weissbein and Timothy O’Leary-Cummins; the Houston Bears were the leading fundraising team. The largest team was Space City FC, Houston’s LGBTQ soccer club.

 

