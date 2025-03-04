Photos
The Montrose Country Club Private Preview
March 1, 2025
On March 1, The Montrose Country Club at Rich’s Houston welcomed an exclusive guest list for an evening filled with friends, handcrafted cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and top-tier entertainment. The event captured the essence of sophistication set against a backdrop of poolside conversations and a well-curated soundtrack. Montrose Country Club founder’s membership packages are available while the pool and day-club oasis project at Rich’s Houston nears completion, with a grand-opening planned for fall 2025.