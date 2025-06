4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

As part of its Pride Month Kickoff, the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce hosted an LGBTQ+ Alumni Mixer at Eureka Heights Brew Co.

This is the second year for the event to promote connection and networking with LGBTQ+ Alumni Groups from universities across the region. Alumni networks from the University of Houston, University of Texas, Rice University and Texas A&M came together to kick off Pride Month.