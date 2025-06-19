Greater LGBTQ+ Chamber Pride In Business Celebration Luncheon & After Party

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2025 Pride in Business Celebration & Awards Luncheon on June 6 at the Hilton Americas-Houston, drawing a record-breaking crowd of nearly 1,000 attendees. The event marked the 10th anniversary of the 2015 Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide—a milestone that continues to shape the LGBTQ community’s pursuit of economic inclusion and equality.

This year’s luncheon, themed “A Decade of Equality: Celebrate, Reflect, Stand Together,” featured keynote speaker Jim Obergefell, the named plaintiff in the historic Obergefell v. Hodges case. He shared reflections on the past decade and underscored the ongoing need for advocacy to protect hard-won rights. Chamber President & CEO Tammi Wallace emphasized the importance of continued progress, noting that equality remains an active effort, not a finished goal.

With more than 100 sponsors, record fundraising, and a lively after party, the event showcased the Chamber’s growing impact in the business and civic community.

The 2025 Pride in Business Awards recognized organizations and individuals making a difference in the region.

The Impact Partner of the Year Award went to Houston Dynamo & Houston Dash. The LGBTBE® Certified Business of the Year Award was presented to Soneja Creative. The Chamber Advocacy Award went to B2G Victory. EQUAL, United Airlines’ LGBTQ+ BRG, was recognized as Employee/Business Resource Group of the Year. Eureka Heights Brew Co. was honored as Allied Business of the Year, and LGBTQ+ Business of the Year went to Brooks Ballard International Real Estate. First Christian Church Katy was named Nonprofit Member of the Year.

Individual honorees included Jani Lopez, who was presented with the Community Legacy Award, and Alex Papastrat, Corporate LGBTQ+ Ally of the Year. Estella Gonzalez was honored with The Chamber Champion Award, and The Supplier Diversity Advocate of the Year Award went to Rod Jahromi.

The emcee for the luncheon was KHOU_11 news anchor Len Cannon.

The event was co-chaired by Alejandra Salinas, Maggie Segrich, and Travis Torrence, with presenting sponsorship from the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and the BBB Education Foundation.

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce accelerates economic opportunity for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer + (LGBTQ+) community through a strong network of business allies, innovative programs, strategic partnerships and advance policies that foster economic inclusion and equality. Learn more at www.houstonlgbtchamber.com.