Houston-Based Artist Ben Chavez Brings Powerful Storytelling to the Stage

Houston-based artist and advocate Ben Chavez is set for a whirlwind month. On March 6 and 7, he brings his deeply personal work, Last Day, County Fair, to Performing Arts Houston’s New/Now series at downtown’s Wortham Center. Then he lights up the stage at the Diana Foundation’s annual awards gala on March 28. With his powerful storytelling skills, Chavez continues to carve out a space where music and LGBTQ advocacy intersect.

Chavez is excited about his world premiere of Last Day, County Fair, a project that blends music and storytelling to explore themes of queer identity, small-town culture, and self-acceptance. Inspired in part by his husband’s coming-out journey, the piece follows a hometown performer who faces the ultimate test when he comes out to his family after years of community support.

“For me, coming out felt like a ticking clock,” Chavez explains. “Depending on your circumstances, there’s often secrecy, pressure, or fear—wondering if the people who’ve always supported you will still show up when they learn who you really are.”

Through Last Day, County Fair, Chavez hopes to spark conversation and empower LGBTQ youth navigating their own journeys. “This piece is for everyone, but especially for two groups: young queer folks questioning their self-acceptance, and those on the fence about what it means to love and support a queer person in their lives,” he says. “I wish I had more art that spoke directly to me growing up, so I want to be a part of creating that space.”

Chavez is one of three winning artists in Performing Arts Houston’s annual New/Now commissioning project, which selected him from over 60 local artists. As part of this initiative, he has received full funding for production and marketing support to bring Last Day, County Fair to life.

“Performing Arts Houston is such a community-driven organization,” Chavez says. “When I stumbled upon their submission call on social media, I thought, ‘Why not?’ I pitched the idea, sent in some demos, and was honored to receive the support to develop this piece.”

Beyond the stage, Chavez is deeply committed to community engagement, particularly with LGBTQ youth. In December, he led a songwriting masterclass with Hatch Youth at the Montrose Center, helping young creatives channel their stories into music.

“Art is meant to be shared, and songwriting is such a powerful way to process emotions,” Chavez says. “When I was younger, I turned to songwriting when I felt like I had no one to talk to. It became my therapy, my way of documenting my experiences.”

When he encourages young artists to find their voices, Chavez emphasizes that formal training isn’t a prerequisite. “You don’t have to be a concert pianist or have a music degree to share your truth,” he insists. “If you have something to say, document it. A melody, a lyric, even a voice memo—it could become something greater than you ever imagined.”

Chavez will team up with renowned Houston music director Alex Navarro and vocalist Courtney Markowitz for the 72nd Diana Awards gala, the signature event of the country’s oldest LGBTQ nonprofit organization. Chavez promises a Broadway-themed night to remember.

“I’m so honored to be part of this historic event,” Chavez says. “Houston has this incredible queer arts community, and it’s amazing to be surrounded by so much support and talent. We’re going to put smiles on faces and give audiences an unforgettable show.”

Having grown up in New York City, Chavez never expected to call Houston home, but five years in, he’s become one of its biggest champions. “Houston is this hidden gem for artists,” he says. “You don’t think of Houston as an arts hub the way you do New York or L.A., but it has everything—musical theater, opera, film, contemporary arts, and a genuinely supportive community.”

The Wortham Center, where Last Day, County Fair will debut, stands as a testament to that community support. It is well documented that more than 3,500 private donors—nearly 2,200 of whom contributed $100 or less—raised $66 million to build the downtown performing-arts mecca amid Houston’s banking and oil recession of the 1980s.

As Chavez prepares to premiere Last Day, County Fair, he is already thinking about what’s next. “This project wants to be an album,” he says. “Like Jagged Little Pill—which had a life of its own before becoming a Broadway show—I want this music to live, to reach people in different ways.”

And while he dreams of expanding the piece into a full theatrical production, one thing is certain: Houston is where he wants it to happen. “I’d love to see this project fully staged here in the city I love,” he says. “This is my pitch—calling all directors, choreographers, and producers. Let’s make it happen.”

For now, audiences can experience the first iteration of Last Day, County Fair at the Wortham Center with pay-what-you-can tickets, ensuring accessibility for all. “It’s important that anyone who wants to be in the room can be there,” Chavez says. “I hope people come and see themselves in this work, no matter where they are in their journey.”

With his talent, passion, and dedication to storytelling, Chavez is proving that queer stories—especially ones rooted in honesty and hope—can never be told too often. “We need these stories,” he says. “And I’m ready to share mine.”

WHAT: Last Day, County Fair, part of Performing Arts Houston’s New/Now series

WHEN: March 6 and 7

WHERE: Wortham Center’s Cullen Theater

Info: performingartshouston.org