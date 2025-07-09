Equality Texas to Host Inaugural Barbara Jordan Garden Party

49 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Equality Texas will present the first-ever Barbara Jordan Garden Party on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at the Houston home of Angela Blanchard. The event will celebrate the legacy of the late Congresswoman Barbara Jordan while honoring contemporary leaders in the fight for LGBTQ equality.

Honoring Barbara Jordan: A Trailblazer for Houston and Beyond

Jordan, born and raised in Houston’s Fifth Ward, made history as the first Black woman elected to the Texas Legislature in 1966 and the first Southern Black woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1972. Known for her civil rights work and unwavering belief in the Constitution, Jordan inspired generations through her leadership and quiet authenticity. Though she never publicly came out, her long-term partnership with Nancy Earl has made her an important role model for many in the LGBTQ community.

The Garden Party will honor two Houston leaders whose work reflects Jordan’s values.

State Rep. Senfronia Thompson will receive the Legacy of Barbara Jordan Award for her long-standing support of civil rights and equality in the Texas House, including her advocacy for LGBTQ youth and legislation such as the James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Act.

The Spirit of Barbara Jordan Award will be presented to Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri Espeut, a leading advocate for Black trans liberation. Through her work with the Normal Anomaly Initiative, Bayaa-Uzuri Espeut supports Black trans women and queer-owned businesses while creating spaces for empowerment and visibility. She also revived the long-inactive Greater Houston Stonewall Democrats, strengthening LGBTQ political engagement in the city.

Equality Texas describes the event as more than a celebration—it is a call to continued action. At a time when LGBTQ Texans face increasing legislative threats, the Garden Party serves as a space to honor progress and rally support for ongoing advocacy.

More details about the event are available at tinyurl.com/4pv8j4bc