Midtown’s Pride Sign Wrap Honors Queer Icons Across Generations

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

This Pride Month, Midtown Houston unveils a powerful new symbol of queer visibility: a bold, colorful sign wrap titled “A Convergence of Eras, Forged through Time & United in Pride,” created by Houston artist Angel Albarran. The installation transforms the iconic Midtown sign at Bagby Park into a striking work of public art—each letter serving as both time capsule and tribute, capturing the people, places, and stories that have defined the city’s LGBTQ legacy.

For Albarran, a first-generation American and proud Houston native, the project is deeply personal. “The idea sparked when I saw a photo of Ray Hill holding a teacup,” he recalls. “And my immediate thought was, ‘Of coooourse!! Gay people love brunch!’ That whimsical connection launched a larger exploration of what it would be like to meet our heroes across time.” The result is an installation rooted in archival inspiration, artistic vibrancy, and heartfelt storytelling.

Each letter carries its own narrative. The “M,” in fiery red, honors Bryan Hlavinka, a dedicated archivist preserving Houston’s queer memory. “I,” bathed in orange, commemorates the powerful activism of Ray Hill. “D,” shining bright yellow, celebrates JD Doyle, whose work has safeguarded decades of queer musical heritage. “T,” wrapped in green, pays homage to Judge Phyllis Frye, a national pioneer for transgender rights. The teal “O” blends the spirit of Montrose with the legacy of Albatross, an early queer publication. “W,” in calming blue, recalls the energy of Larry Bagneris and the iconic Mining Co. nightclub. And “N,” rich in purple, spotlights former mayor Annise Parker’s historic leadership.

Albarran’s multidisciplinary approach—spanning graphic design, illustration, and environmental art—infuses each letter with intention. The installation invites viewers to reflect on the past, honor the present, and imagine the future of Houston’s LGBTQ community.

Presented by the Midtown Cultural Arts and Entertainment District and the Midtown Management District, with support from the Houston Endowment, “A Convergence of Eras” marks a new chapter in Houston’s public art and Pride traditions.

Visit the installation at Bagby Park, 415 Gray St., throughout Pride Month.

For more information, visit: https://midtownhouston.com/a-convergence-of-eras-brings-the-spirit-of-lgbtq-legacy-to-midtown-houston/