Sweet Sapphic Dreams Queer Prom 2025

Now in its second year, Houston’s Queer Prom has become a redefined ritual for the city’s LGBTQ community. Founded by Sweet Sapphic Dreams and produced by Bibi Xia, events director at Pearl Bar Houston, the event offers a prom experience free of heteronormative expectations.

Hosted at Pearl Bar and soundtracked by DJ Mnae and DJ Rosez, the evening brought together a cross-section of Houston’s queer community. Attendees arrived in a range of looks, from classic prom attire to subversive takes on formalwear, posing against a glittering rainbow backdrop.

Photos by Caleb Pickens @pickens.photo