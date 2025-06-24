Fourth Annual Big Queer Quiz Benefiting Grace Place

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Fourth Annual Big Queer Quiz brought together Houston’s LGBTQ+ community for a night of fun and fundraising in support of Montrose Grace Place, a local nonprofit serving unhoused LGBTQ youth. Held at Bad Astronaut Brewing, the event featured high-energy trivia rounds, a lively raffle, a themed photo booth, and a special appearance by emcee Cynthia Lee Fontaine, currently competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

With over $5,000 raised in a single evening, the event exceeded expectations—thanks to generous guests, donors, and in-kind sponsors. Proceeds will directly benefit Grace Place’s programs for youth and young adults of all genders and sexualities experiencing homelessness.

Organizers expressed deep gratitude to everyone who made the evening a success, including the staff at Bad Astronaut Brewing and the many volunteers and supporters. The night was a powerful reminder of how joy and community can drive meaningful change.

Photos by Hailie Durrett