Houston Bar Association LGBTQ Pride Mixer

June 4, 2025

The Houston Bar Association’s LGBTQ+ Committee hosted its annual Pride Mixer at City Cellars. 

The evening’s honoree was ACLU’s Brian Klosterboer, who was honored with The Benny Agosto, Jr. Award.

Event sponsors included Coné PLLC, Beck/Redden, Bracewell, FrostBrownTodd, Hon. Daryl L. Moore, Jeff Watters, Chase Jones Law, EPAH, ACLU of Texas, Abraham Watkins, Peterson ADR LLC, Toner Home Performance, and Walter A. Simmons.

Established in 2019, the mission of the Houston Bar Association LGBTQ+ Committee is to exemplify professionalism and to improve the practice of law through the inclusion of different perspectives and the participation of LGBTQ+ attorneys and allies.

Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
