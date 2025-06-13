Houston Bar Association LGBTQ Pride Mixer

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Houston Bar Association’s LGBTQ+ Committee hosted its annual Pride Mixer at City Cellars.

The evening’s honoree was ACLU’s Brian Klosterboer, who was honored with The Benny Agosto, Jr. Award.

Event sponsors included Coné PLLC, Beck/Redden, Bracewell, FrostBrownTodd, Hon. Daryl L. Moore, Jeff Watters, Chase Jones Law, EPAH, ACLU of Texas, Abraham Watkins, Peterson ADR LLC, Toner Home Performance, and Walter A. Simmons.

Established in 2019, the mission of the Houston Bar Association LGBTQ+ Committee is to exemplify professionalism and to improve the practice of law through the inclusion of different perspectives and the participation of LGBTQ+ attorneys and allies.