Katy Pride Second Birthday Party

June 26, 2025

First Christian Church Katy came alive on June 21 as West Houston’s queer community threw a party celebrating two years of safe-space gatherings, complete with drag performances, rainbow-lit lounges, and live DJs.

Thanks to sponsors—The American Silver Museum, Ezee Fiber, AHF Pharmacy, and the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce—attendees enjoyed free cocktails, art installations, and a sense of belonging that promises to keep this party growing. Next year can’t come soon enough.

Aaron Rublein

Aaron Rublein is an accomplished marketing professional in the industrial energy and automation sectors, based in Houston since 2013. He actively supports community organizations including the LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News and Media, Montrose Softball League, Executive Professional Association (EPAH), and the Women's Master's Network. Aaron holds an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business, and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota.
