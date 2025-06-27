Katy Pride Second Birthday Party

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

First Christian Church Katy came alive on June 21 as West Houston’s queer community threw a party celebrating two years of safe-space gatherings, complete with drag performances, rainbow-lit lounges, and live DJs.

Thanks to sponsors—The American Silver Museum, Ezee Fiber, AHF Pharmacy, and the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce—attendees enjoyed free cocktails, art installations, and a sense of belonging that promises to keep this party growing. Next year can’t come soon enough.