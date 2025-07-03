Galveston Pride Weekend 2025

Pride Galveston returns once again in late August 2025 to the island south of Houston. What started as a single beach event in 2017 has evolved this year into a multi-event weekend with a variety of opportunities to celebrate Pride 2025.

Directors Jamie and Terry Fuller-Waymire and Yvonne Tutt have worked hard to produce a weekend of diversity, Pride, and unity for Island residents and guests. All events are free, and most are adult oriented.

Terry, 45, and his husband, Jamie, 54, have lived in Galveston since 2015. They have been partners for 15 years. Tutt, 43, has made Galveston her home since 2018.

The Fuller-Waymires have a talent for organizing events, and because there was no annual Pride celebration in Galveston, friends asked them to create one. Tutt joined Pride Galveston three years ago, and this leader of the 400-member Galveston Island Rainbow Lesbian Society (GIRLS) has proven to be a perfect fit.

Pride Galveston is a registered nonprofit organization. The directors work hard throughout the year meeting with City officials, applying for permits, planning logistics, and finding sponsors and partners. The weekend of Galveston’s Pride celebration is held in late August—late enough to avoid conflict with local Pride events in nearby cities, and just when summer heat has begun to subside.

Friday, August 29

Pride Party at Pride Center Galveston

The weekend kicks off with a meet-and-greet at the Pride Center, a nonprofit coffee shop that supports a variety of Pride activities on the Island, including the Galveston Gay Chorus, a speaker series, business networking, an art gallery, and social events such as potlucks, cookouts, coffee hours, and karaoke parties. 7:00–9:00 p.m.

Pride Center Galveston, 1514 39th Street

pridecentergalveston.org

Robert’s Lafitte’s Drag Show

A drag extravaganza will be held at Robert’s Lafitte. The bar is the longest operating gay bar in the state of Texas owned by the same person, the late Robert Mainor. The bar opened in 1969—shortly after the Stonewall riots—and has continued to offer a relaxed atmosphere and outrageous drag productions over the decades. Organizers describe this year’s show as “the best of the best.” The newly crowned Mister and Miss Pride Galveston will make special appearances. 10:30 p.m.

Robert’s Lafitte, 2501 Avenue Q.

www.facebook.com/RLafittes2501

Saturday, August 30

Pride Beach Bash

A giant beach bash will be held at The Beach Hut. More than 23 vendors and sponsors will be set up on the lower level of The Beach Hut, along with a live DJ. This kid-friendly and pet-friendly event will give direct access to the beach.

The Beach Hut is a new business that is supportive of the LGBTQ community. It has an expansive menu that includes Goan (Indian) specialties, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and a variety of hookah pipe flavors. 10:00 a.m–5:00 p.m.

The Beach Hut, 731 Seawall Blvd.

thebeachhutseawall.com

Robert’s Lafitte’s Neon Party

A neon party will be held at Robert’s Lafitte bar with a drag show and free goodies for attendees. Guests are encouraged to wear white or vivid neon colors that will stand out under the black lights, which the Fuller-Waymires have donated to the bar. 9:00 p.m.–2:00 a.m.

Sunday, August 31

Robert’s Lafitte’s Drag Show

The weekend will wrap up with an afternoon pool party on the patio of Robert’s Lafitte, featuring several mini drag shows, male exotic dancers, a live DJ and several vendors. 12:00–7:00 p.m.

“Our big thing is that we like to create safe places. That has always been our goal,” Terry Fuller-Waymire says. “Whether you are part of our community or are someone who supports us, we try to create events where everybody feels welcome.”

Tutt agrees: “We’re here for people to feel safe—for the younger people to know that it’s a place for them to belong and for the older members of the community, too. We don’t want anyone to feel like they have to hide who they are. They can just be themselves.”

For more info, visit pridegalveston.com