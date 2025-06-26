Put a Ring on It: Celebrating 10 Years of Marriage Equality with FCC Katy

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

This June marked a decade since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. To commemorate the milestone, First Christian Church Katy hosted Put a Ring on It, a day-long celebration designed to uplift and affirm queer love at a time when public acceptance remains contested.

Held at the church’s campus on Morton Ranch Road, the event provided six LGBTQ couples with fully planned, cost-free weddings. Each couple received their own ceremony and reception, creating an experience that felt personal and celebratory. The day spanned 12 continuous hours and welcomed more than 175 guests throughout the day.

Led by Rev. Heather Patriacca Tolleson (she/her), Senior Minister of First Christian Church Katy, the event reflected the church’s continued commitment to inclusion and justice.

The event was a community-wide collaboration. Decorations were provided by MT Designs Houston, and cakes were donated by The Creative Baker, Wild Flours Bakes, and Sugar Mami Sweetz. The Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce and The Woodlands Pride also partnered on the event, helping to amplify its reach and impact.

Photos by Jenna Landin | “From the Hart Texas” photography. @fromtheharttx