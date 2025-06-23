“Proudly Ever After” Celebration at the Montrose Center

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

In celebration of the tenth anniversary of the historic U.S. Supreme Court decision recognizing same-sex marriage nationwide, the Montrose Center hosted “Proudly Ever After,” a joyful and inclusive mass wedding ceremony honoring love in all its forms. Held on June 21 in the heart of Houston’s LGBTQ community, the event united ten couples—two newlyweds and eight renewing their vows—for a ceremony rooted in unity, symbolism, and pride.

The highlight of the day was an inclusive ceremony led by local community leaders and officiants representing a broad range of beliefs. Officiants included Ricky Kramer (Nondenominational/Atheist); Sadey Govea and Alma Martinez (Civil Officiants); Nigel Azathoth and Luna Aniwondi (The Satanic Temple – Houston); Rev. Dr. Jerry Maynard (The People’s Priest); and Morgan Gates (HouMin – ELCA). Each brought a unique perspective, ensuring that every couple felt seen and celebrated.

Among the ten couples celebrated were Chris Creamer and Mason Sandefur, and Sebastian Hitchcox and Amber Smith—the only two couples newly married at the event. The remaining eight couples renewed their vows: Isabela Sanchez and Sarah Perkins; Cathryn and Rebecca Councill; Brett Cullum and Lee Ingalls; Paula and Laura Chambers Raney; Paulette and Tressie Hilbun; Elaine Klein and Ari Rosen; Tae and Alex Moon; and William Lopez and Ivan Espinoza.

The event featured the original Gilbert Baker pride flag, on loan from the Gilbert Baker Foundation, grounding the celebration in queer history. Community contributions shaped the day, from a donated honeymoon stay at Hilton Garden Inn to food and drink support from local businesses, including Starbucks, Velvet Taco, Michael’s Cookie Jar, and Barcelona Wine Bar. The space was set with floral arrangements from DLR Group, balloon installations by Skyline Balloons, and a wedding arch from Pride Bouquets, with live music by the Monarch Chamber Players and a DJ set by Carl Han rounding out the program.