“Rhinestone Cowboy” at Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club sparkled with rhinestones and country charm for “Rhinestone Cowboy,” a lively fundraiser benefiting Montrose Grace Place. Hosted by the Houston Misfits and Out at the Rodeo, the event brought together the community for a night of dancing, dazzling outfits, and heartfelt giving. DJ Easton Wayne Santos kept the energy high, spinning country hits and dancefloor favorites as guests two-stepped the night away. Glittering cowboy hats, bold Western fashion, and a shared spirit of generosity made the evening one to remember, celebrating both Texas flair and the power of community support.

Grace Place is a safe, welcoming environment for vulnerable homeless youth of all sexualities and gender identities, providing nourishment, healthy relationships, and hope for the future.

OutSmart magazine is honored to sponsor Out at the Rodeo 2025, scheduled for March 22 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Champion Wine Garden at NRG Stadium. For more information and updates, visit linktr.ee/outrodeo.

Founded in 2016, Out at the Rodeo emerged from a mission to celebrate and amplify LGBTQ voices within Houston’s iconic rodeo culture. Now an anticipated annual tradition, the event continues to foster inclusivity, community pride, and visibility. Read our article featuring Out at the Rodeo Vice President Anthony Ferrell and Founder and President Eric Hulsey here.