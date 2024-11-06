Jay Michaels: A Voice of Authenticity and Connection

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Favorite Male Radio Personality

Best Local LGBTQ Social Media Presence

Jay Michaels, a beloved voice on KHMX Mix 96.5, has spent nearly 25 years in the radio industry. But his passion for media began long before his first on-air gig at 16.

“I knew I wanted to be in radio since I was a child,” Michaels says, recalling how he would parade around with a Fisher-Price radio and microphone, fascinated by the sound of his own voice.

Michaels’ career has taken him from his roots in Louisville, Kentucky, to the airwaves of Indianapolis, and then to Shreveport, Louisiana, where he served as an operations manager for several radio stations. Then in 2022, an unexpected opportunity brought him to Houston.

“Houston was never on my radar,” he says. “After meeting the team at Mix 96.5 and exploring the city, I knew this was where I was supposed to be.”

As the assistant brand manager and midday personality at Mix 96.5, Michaels plays a pivotal role in shaping the station’s programming.

“I work closely with our vice president of programming to plan and execute our day-to-day programming,” he says, emphasizing his commitment to curating a playlist that resonates with the diverse Houston audience.

Michaels, who recently won two OutSmart Gayest & Greatest 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards (Favorite Male Radio Personality and Best Local LGBTQ Social Media Presence), says his approach to broadcasting is grounded in authenticity. He strives to be more than just a voice on the radio; he aims to be a “work bestie” to his listeners.

“Any personality can share entertainment gossip,” he says, “but I really want to connect on a personal level.” He often shares personal stories, from family dramas to heart-wrenching moments such as the passing of his beloved cat, Phoebe, and the tragic loss of his grandfather to suicide. These candid conversations have fostered a deep connection with his audience, offering solace and understanding to those who have experienced similar struggles.

Living and working in Houston, one of the most diverse cities in the country, has enriched Michaels’ perspective on the media.

“I’m lucky to work for a company that empowers local programming,” he says. “Mix 96.5 is tailored to reflect the diverse strengths of Houston.” This adaptability is crucial in a city where cultures and communities intertwine, making radio a vital platform for connection.

In discussing the lasting power of radio, Michaels believes its unique ability to accompany listeners through various aspects of their lives is why it still prevails and is a huge part of entertainment.

“Radio is the medium that can travel with you,” he says. Whether during a power outage or a long commute, the connection between a listener and their favorite station remains strong. “People crave that personal connection,” he adds, which is something that streaming platforms simply can’t replicate.

As a gay man in the industry, Michaels has witnessed great progress over the years.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with supportive people who encouraged me to be myself,” he explains. His openness has inspired many listeners, including a young man who reached out to express how Michaels’ on-air presence helped him come out. “It’s moments like these that remind me of the impact we can have,” he says, underscoring the importance of representation in media.

Looking ahead, Michaels is focused on living in the moment and continuing to grow within the Houston community.

“Every time I make a five-year plan, something happens to change it,” he says, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the industry. For now, he’s excited about the milestones achieved at Mix 96.5 and the connections he continues to build with his listeners.

In a world that often feels disconnected, Michaels embodies the essence of a popular radio host: a trusted friend who shares the journey, joys, and challenges of life, one broadcast at a time.

Keep up with Jay Michaels on Instagram @JayMichaels123.