Photos

HBA LGBTQ+ Committee Halloween Party

October 30, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartNovember 6, 2024
63 Less than a minute

The Houston Bar Association LGBTQ+ Committee hosted its 4th Annual Halloween Party at Norton Rose Fulbright. The night’s theme was Beetlejuice, and guests came dressed in their spooky finest.

Major sponsors included Baker Botts, Kirkland & Ellis, Bracewell, and Hon. Daryl Moore. The evening’s proceeds benefitted the SLAGH Debra Hunt Emerging Leader Award.

Established in 2019, the mission of the Houston Bar Association LGBTQ+ Committee is to exemplify professionalism and to improve the practice of law through the inclusion of different perspectives and the participation of LGBTQ+ attorneys and allies.

FB Comments

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartNovember 6, 2024
63 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com
Back to top button