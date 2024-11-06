HBA LGBTQ+ Committee Halloween Party

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Houston Bar Association LGBTQ+ Committee hosted its 4th Annual Halloween Party at Norton Rose Fulbright. The night’s theme was Beetlejuice, and guests came dressed in their spooky finest.

Major sponsors included Baker Botts, Kirkland & Ellis, Bracewell, and Hon. Daryl Moore. The evening’s proceeds benefitted the SLAGH Debra Hunt Emerging Leader Award.

Established in 2019, the mission of the Houston Bar Association LGBTQ+ Committee is to exemplify professionalism and to improve the practice of law through the inclusion of different perspectives and the participation of LGBTQ+ attorneys and allies.