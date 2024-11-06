LGBTQ Community Rallies at the Montrose Center Amidst Political Uncertainty

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Montrose Center, our community organization serving Houston’s LGBTQ community, invites the community to join them for a rally tonight to come together in community.

The rally will feature LGBTQ community leaders, including Avery Belyeu, CEO of the Montrose Center, and will be followed by a post-election support group led by Dr. Megan Mooney, an expert in gender-affirming care and LGBTQ mental health. The Montrose Center remains committed to empowering the LGBTQ community to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

From our community partner, the Montrose Center:

For 46 years, the Montrose Center has served Houston’s LGBTQ community through hard-fought victories and challenging disappointments. This morning, many of us may be feeling anxious and uncertain. However, no matter what comes our way, our mission remains clear and unchanged: to empower our LGBTQ community to live healthier, more fulfilling lives. We welcome you to join us tonight at the Center to come together in community.

Together in Community Rally at the Montrose Center

TONIGHT: Wednesday, November 6

Time: 5:00 – 6:00 PM

Location: the Montrose Center, 401 Branard Street

Parking: Limited, Street Parking Available, Ride Share or Public Transit Encouraged

Speakers: LGBTQ+ Community Leaders including Avery Belyeu, CEO of the Montrose Center

Bring your signs and flags of LGBTQ+ community support!

Afterwards, at 6 PM, join Dr. Megan Mooney and other community members for a post-election support group. See below for more details. Our vision of a healthier society with positive, lasting change for the LGBTQ community continues to guide us forward. While progress isn’t always linear, our community’s resilience has always been our greatest strength. Together, we’ll keep working toward a future where every LGBTQ individual can realize their fullest potential.

Post-Election Support Group

Date: Wednesday, November 6

Time: 6:00 – 7:30 PM

Location: the Montrose Center, First Floor, Room 106

Info: MontroseCenter.org

Recognizing that this election cycle has created unique and compounding stress for our community, we invite you to join us for a post-election support group. Dr. Megan Mooney, a leading expert in gender-affirming care and LGBTQ+ mental health, will facilitate this discussion on Wednesday, November 6 at 6 PM– 7:30 PM on the first floor of the Center, room 106/107 after the rally. No registration is required, and all are welcome in this safe, supportive space.