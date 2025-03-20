A Toast to Progress

On March 30, 2025 at Hyatt Regency Houston Downtown, the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund will host its annual Houston Champagne Brunch, a cherished event that brings together elected officials, activists, and supporters to celebrate LGBTQ+ political leadership. This year’s brunch will be particularly significant as it marks the transition of leadership from former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, the organization’s longtime president and CEO, to Evan Low, himself a Bohnett Leadership Fellow under Victory Institute, as well as a trailblazer with a shared history of advocacy and electoral success.

Parker has been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ political representation for decades. As the first openly LGBTQ+ mayor of a major American city, she was on the frontlines of reshaping the landscape of Houston politics. Across her seven-year tenure at the Victory Fund, she has personally overseen initiatives that have doubled the number of out elected officials across the country. In honor of these and other aspects of her storied career in politics, the Victory Fund is establishing the Annise Parker Candidate Fund, which was created after a generous and transformational gift from board member and Houston-area resident Ken Bohan and his husband Dean O’Kelley.

“I’m touched. I’m honored. But more importantly, I’m focused on the practical implications of the Annise Parker Fund,” Parker shares. “From a candidate perspective, all a candidate wants to know is, is this going to bring more money into my campaign? Money is not the only thing that matters in a campaign, but it is really critical.”

This new fund is designed to address a longstanding issue within the Victory Fund’s support system by ensuring that all endorsed candidates will now receive financial assistance from the Victory Fund. “There are a lot of folks that are great candidates that don’t get financial support through Victory, and that’s been a frustration of mine,” Parker explains. “I think it’s important that Victory donates something to every candidate, even if it’s a modest amount.”

As Victory’s new President and CEO, Low brings his deep understanding of the challenges that LGBTQ+ candidates face. “I was an endorsed candidate when I was about 20 years old, running for the first time in City Council. I lost that first time,” he says. “Victory was there to catch me when I fell and lost, but then Victory was there to push me right back into it when I ran for office the next cycle and won at 23 years old.”

With an increasingly hostile political climate, particularly for LGBTQ+-identifying individuals, Low sees his leadership as an important opportunity to reinforce and expand Victory’s crucial mission. “There are forces at play that are attempting to legislate us out of existence. And as a result of that, let’s be reminded about our core mission and what our LGBTQ Victory Fund is all about,” adds Low, “which is to ensure LGBTQ representation in elected and appointed office.”

More than just a celebration of past and present LGBTQ+ leadership, the brunch underscores the importance of continuing to build the pipeline of openly out political candidates. The nonprofit’s efforts extend well beyond endorsements, as it also provides essential training for potential candidates. They ensure members of our community are equipped with the tools needed to run viable and competitive campaigns.

“Think about that small township of 200 people in which we may have an LGBTQ+ candidate running, but not the same type of resources to the support network of how to run as an openly LGBTQ+ person, authentically,” Low says. “We support them while in local office, and then we’ll hopefully be able to have the capacity to support them to higher office as well.”

“As part of our dedication to building the pipeline in Texas,” says Low of Victory Fund’s mission, “we’re also hosting our candidate and campaign training in May to make sure that they can continue to follow in the footsteps of Mayor Parker and so many others.”

For Houstonians, attending the brunch is more than just a show of support. It’s a true investment in the future of inclusive governance. “If you care about LGBTQ rights, you should support LGBTQ Victory Fund,” says Parker as she reflects on the event’s importance. “Representation matters because we need to be in these rooms of power . . . Victory only comes through Houston once a year. This will be a goodbye for me, but also a chance to see the future of the LGBTQ movement.”

For over three decades, the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund has significantly empowered LGBTQ+ individuals running for public office at all levels of our government. “We welcome, with open arms, those wishing to participate, those who wish to contribute, and those that wish to be active, dedicated, patriotic Americans who care about our Constitution and care about the sanctity of life,” Low affirms.

This year’s Houston Champagne Brunch promises to be an inspiring gathering, filled with reflection, celebration, and a renewed commitment to the fight for equality. The inspiring speakers featured at this year’s brunch include US Representative Julie Johnson, Houston City Council Member Mario Castillo, Candidate for San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, and actor Blake Cooper Griffin.

What: Houston Champagne Brunch: Pride Under Pressure

When: Sunday, March 30, 2025 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Where: Hyatt Regency Houston Downtown • 1200 Louisiana Street

Info: tinyurl.com/ywbnn4n5