Montrose Country Club Brings a Splash of Luxury and Community to Houston’s LGBTQ Hub

Houston’s Montrose neighborhood, long known as the city’s LGBTQ epicenter, is about to welcome a exciting new addition to its entertainment and dining landscape. The Montrose Country Club, an upscale-yet-accessible restaurant, dayclub, and nightlife venue, will officially open its doors on Friday, March 14. With a resort-style 65-foot swimming pool as its centerpiece and a chef-driven menu that elevates comfort food to new heights, this multi-million-dollar destination is poised to become a social oasis for locals and visitors alike.

The vision behind The Montrose Country Club comes from hospitality veteran Jeff Harmon, the creative force behind beloved LGBTQ-friendly spots like Halo, Revelry, ReBar, and the legendary Rich’s Houston. Harmon’s latest endeavor brings a fresh twist to Montrose nightlife by seamlessly merging a high-quality dining experience with a lively poolside retreat—no membership required.

“We wanted to create something truly unique for Montrose—an inclusive, high-energy social hub that blends fantastic food, craft cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind poolside experience,” said Harmon. “The name might sound exclusive, but make no mistake: this is a country club for everyone.”

Beyond its sparkling pool and sophisticated ambiance, The Montrose Country Club promises to be a culinary hotspot. Executive Chef Diego Chiarello, a Sicilian-born culinary expert with an impressive résumé that includes stints in Manhattan and Houston, brings his signature flair to the kitchen, crafting a menu that seamlessly blends Italian, Southern, and Cajun influences.

Chiarello’s menu is a feast for the senses, featuring shareable small plates such as Shrimp Ceviche, Crawfish Étouffée Egg Rolls, and Fried Goat Cheese Balls. Hearty salads like the Italian Chopped, Grilled Caesar, and Cobb provide fresh and vibrant options, while handmade flatbreads and signature entrées—like the Montrose Club Sandwich, MCC Burger, and indulgent comfort food classics like Chicken Piccata, Bolognese, and French Onion Meatloaf—ensure there’s something for every craving.

For those with a sweet tooth, the pastry chef-curated dessert menu is a highlight, with indulgent treats such as Churro Cheesecake Egg Rolls, Chocolate Chip and Caramel Cookie Skillet à la Mode, and Sweet Corn Tiramisu offering the perfect finish to any meal.

“It’s my goal to create dishes that are not only visually stunning but also packed with flavor,” said Chiarello, who has been featured on The Food Network for his culinary expertise. “The Montrose community has a discerning palate, and we want to provide an experience that excites and satisfies.”

The Montrose Country Club is more than just a dining experience—it’s a luxurious retreat in the heart of the city. Its 65×25-foot cocktail pool serves as the centerpiece of the venue, providing guests with a year-round escape. Heated in the winter and chilled in the summer, the pool ensures the ultimate comfort, while private cabanas, plush daybeds, and handcrafted cocktails set the stage for relaxation and socializing.

Open seven days a week, the pool and dayclub offer day passes for $20 before noon and $25 after, with exclusive VIP and Founders Membership options available for those who want reserved lounging and access to special events. The venue will also feature a curated lineup of DJs, live performances, and themed parties, ensuring the energy never fades—whether it’s a sunny afternoon by the pool or an electric night under the stars.

With its welcoming ethos, high-energy atmosphere, and dedication to exceptional hospitality, The Montrose Country Club is set to become more than just a bar or restaurant—it’s a celebration of Montrose’s culture and spirit.

“The addition of this space represents the continued evolution of Montrose as a destination,” said Harmon. “This is a place where the community can gather, celebrate, and make memories—whether it’s over a chef-prepared meal, a signature cocktail, or a poolside party.”

The Montrose Country Club will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a lively Drag Brunch. The pool and dayclub will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit www.themontrosecountryclub.com or call (346) 227-8613.