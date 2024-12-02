Tammie Brown’s “Rag Queenz” Exhibit Showcases Her Passion for Drag and Art

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Tammie Brown is no stranger to the spotlight. A drag icon, singer, and performer, Brown is a fixture in the international drag scene, known for her eccentric persona and unique artistic vision. But what many people may not know is that behind the performances and signature RuPaul’s Drag Race moments, Brown is also a gifted visual artist with a deep passion for creation.

“I’ve always felt like an artist,” she says, “but creating these dolls, these faces, and putting them out into the world—it’s another form of expression. It’s a different kind of connection than performing on stage, but just as meaningful.”

Brown’s Rag Queenz exhibit will be showcased at the Galveston Arts Center through February 16, 2025, highlighting her evolving artistry and the powerful intersection of drag and visual art.

The exhibit features Brown’s handmade dolls, known as “Rag Queenz,” that have sparked interest from audiences worldwide. These dolls, crafted from repurposed designer nylons and adorned with intricate embroidery, represent Brown’s personal journey, her childhood influences in Mexico, and her creative evolution as a drag performer.

“Since I was a child in Mexico, I was surrounded by beautiful crafts, textiles, and handmade things,” she says. “That influenced my own art. Everything in Mexico is real and organic. It’s not commercial, it’s not fake. It’s pure.”

Brown recalls learning to embroider at a young age, a skill she continues to use in her Rag Queenz dolls today.

“I remember sitting in the car with my sister, on the west side of Mexico, doing embroidery,” she says. “Now, I’m creating embroidery faces through Tammie Brown Facial Impressions. It’s funny how things come full circle.”

The Rag Queenz dolls were borne out of Brown’s love for fashion and her drag performances. Inspired by the Southern California drag scene, Brown was drawn to artists like Delta Work, Fadra Fae, and the infamous Tranimal exhibits by Austin Young. She also credits a visit to boutiques in Los Angeles on Melrose Blvd. for sparking the idea. There, she saw independent dolls that sparked her imagination. The connection between her love of drag and the world of handmade dolls seemed like a natural fit.

“I’ve always worn designer nylons, but they’d get runs,” she says. “So I started collecting them, thinking, ‘One day, I’ll make a doll out of these.’ It took about eight years for the idea to solidify, but it finally did. The dolls started off as little queens, but then they evolved into little monsters.”

One of the most striking elements of the Rag Queenz dolls is the use of snakes that wrap around their bodies. Brown says that the snake symbolizes flexibility, fluidity, and transformation—key themes in both her life and her art.

“I grew up in Texas, and we have a lot of snakes here,” she says. “Snakes are so flexible, and they shed their skin. They’re always changing, and that speaks to me as an artist. As a drag performer, you’re always reinventing yourself. You have to keep evolving and adapting, just like a snake sheds its skin.”

Though her dolls are now collected by art lovers around the world, Brown finds it just as rewarding to see people connect with her work in different ways.

“I’ve had people tattoo my dolls on their arms because they couldn’t afford to buy one,” she says. “They send me pictures on Instagram, and it’s so surreal to see. When I first sold a doll internationally, it went to Australia. Now, they’re sold all around the world. It’s incredible.”

As Brown looks ahead, she’s eager to continue developing her artistic vision.

“One of my goals is to turn my art into more of a boutique line,” she shares. “I have hopes to open a small boutique here in Fulton, Texas, and I’m working on creating garments and other pieces that feature my art. I want to have pop-up stores and continue to incorporate other artists’ interpretations of my work, and just keep growing.”

At the core of it all is Brown’s desire to keep creating and connecting with her audience in new and exciting ways, hoping others in the creative field do the same.

“I want artists, drag performers, and all creatives—especially those in difficult times—to keep going,” she says. “Visibility is key. Keep creating. Keep performing. We’ve always been here, and we’re not going anywhere.”

Brown’s exhibition opened to the public in conjunction with ArtWalk last month, and included an artist talk. It will remain on view through February 16, 2025.

WHAT: Tammie Brown “Rag Queenz”

WHEN: Through February 16, 2025

WHERE: Galveston Arts Center, 2127 The Strand

INFO: galvestonartscenter.org