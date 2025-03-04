The Women of Tony’s Place: Leading LGBTQ Youth to Safety and Empowerment.

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

When young LGBTQ individuals in Houston face instability, uncertainty, and systemic barriers, Tony’s Place is there to shelter them. Founded in 2016 in honor of community advocate Robert Anthony “Tony” Carroll, this drop-in center serves unstably housed and homeless LGBTQ youth by offering everything from hot meals and showers to a safe space for self-exploration. At the helm of this essential organization is executive director Carrie Rai, supported by program manager Alyssa Kelly and engagement manager Giana Ramirez. These three women are not only leading Tony’s Place but also redefining what it means to be women leading the way in LGBTQ advocacy.

Tony’s Place is more than just a shelter—it’s a sanctuary. As Rai, Kelly, and Ramirez put it, it’s about giving young people the freedom to show up exactly as they are, without compromise. “That’s what makes Tony’s Place so special,” Ramirez says. “It’s about community, about lifting each other up, about making sure no one is left behind.”

“Creating a safe space where youth can just breathe, even for a moment, is one of the most important things we do,” Kelly adds.

And as Rai affirms, “We are more than a service. We are home.”

A Career Calling

Carrie Rai

Executive Director at Tony’s Place

For executive director Carrie Rai, leading Tony’s Place isn’t just a job—it’s a calling. “This is the exact place I am supposed to be in my life,” she says. “I’ve always been searching for the next best thing, a better opportunity in my career, and I am not searching anymore. I am where I want to be.”

Originally from Canada, Rai’s career spans social work, addiction services, and homeless services. But it was her personal journey—falling in love with a trans man and discovering her own pansexual identity—that solidified her commitment to LGBTQ advocacy. “Through my work in homeless services, I met my now husband, who is a trans man,” Rai recounts. “I realized that I was pansexual. That’s how things evolve when you get older—you realize things that you may have not realized when you were younger.”

Tony’s Place envisions a world where LGBTQ youth are universally welcomed, safe, and thriving. But in a time when queer communities are facing political and social attacks, that vision is elusive. “Right now, in our world, the LGBTQ+ community, especially our youth, are under attack,” Rai acknowledges. “There are bills, there are laws, there is a society that’s saying that our community is not accepted. That is really hard. What we do at Tony’s Place is we make sure that everybody feels like they belong.”

Rai has made community partnerships a cornerstone of her leadership. One of the initiatives she’s most proud of is Craft Your Pride, an arts-based program that allows youth to create and sell their artwork, building confidence and economic opportunity. “Not only was the creation of the art therapeutic, it was an opportunity to build self-esteem through selling their work. So our clients are also benefiting economically from this.”

Another major accomplishment has been expanding the Tony’s Place operating hours and staff. “One thing I’m really excited and proud about is we’ve recently opened our doors for five days a week. We’re operating Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Rai says. “We have case managers available for one-on-one appointments. We have our drop-in services so people can get a hot meal, showers, and do their laundry from noon to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday. We’re running groups every single day.”

Part of Rai’s mission is making sure that the center fosters strong relationships with outside partners, ensuring youth don’t have to seek resources in places where they may not feel safe. “We’re really excited about the number of partners that we have in our space,” she says. “When I started, it was just Alyssa and I. Now we have a full team, and we’re constantly growing.”

For Rai, leadership in this space is about systemic change. “We can’t ask our clients to change themselves. We have to ask for the world to change around them,” she asserts. “We advocate for systemic change, not individual change.”

More than anything, she believes in the transformative power of a space like Tony’s Place. “Tony’s Place is not just for youth,” she says. “It is a place of belonging. And that’s what I’ve really come to realize—this is where I found myself.”

Reflecting on the impact of Tony’s Place, Rai highlights its role in building resilience. “What makes Tony’s Place

special is that we’re not just a service provider. We’re a family. We give youth the space to explore who they are, without fear, without judgment. That’s what makes the difference.”

Forging Community Outreach

Giana Ramirez

Engagement Manager at Tony’s Place

Giana Ramirez describes her role as engagement manager as a mix of outreach, fundraising, and corporate partnerships. But at its core, her work is about forging relationships. “I like to say that my job is to dream with people, because everyone has something to offer.”

Her passion for trans representation in mental health care originally led her to social work. But at Tony’s Place, she found a different path. “Since I came into this job, I’ve pivoted career-wise because I found my strengths are in other places, and I’m of better use to the community in other ways.”

For many LGBTQ youth—especially trans youth—finding a place to exist without having to explain themselves is a challenge. Ramirez wants Tony’s Place to be that space. “At Tony’s Place, we offer young people a place just to be. I know that seems really simple, but when you’re out in the world and you’re having to navigate code-switching constantly, it’s a reprieve just to be in a space where you don’t have to explain yourself.”

Ramirez is especially passionate about ensuring young trans people feel heard. “We want to make sure that everyone who comes into Tony’s Place feels safe, seen, heard, and respected,” she says. “It’s not just a sticker we put on the door—it’s something that we do.”

For her, being featured in OutSmart is personal. “I grew up in Houston. I’ve been reading OutSmart magazine since I was a teenager. A year ago, I was in the private sector in obscurity, and now, all of a sudden, I have a seat at the table and people are listening to what I have to say.”

Creating Hopeful Futures

Alyssa Kelly

Program Manager at Tony’s Place

Alyssa Kelly’s journey at Tony’s Place began in 2017, not as a staff member, but as a volunteer navigating her own queer identity. “One of the first things that I thought about when I realized that I was queer was, I have to get involved in the community. And what better way to get involved than to give back to it?”

Kelly quickly moved into a program-assistant role before leaving in 2020. But when she returned to Houston, there was only one place she wanted to be. “Tony’s Place was home,” she says. “I knew exactly where I wanted to be.”

As program manager, Kelly works directly with youth facing the realities of housing instability, job insecurity, and lack of access to affirming healthcare. But at the heart of her work is creating a space where young people can let down their guard. “A lot of them have to go out in the world and they’re fighting. But when they come into our space, they know they can talk to somebody here. They know it’s safe to let their guard down.”

The impact of Tony’s Place is best reflected in the youth it serves. Kelly recalls a young man from West Texas who found Tony’s Place after being kicked out of his home. “He had enough money to get a bus ticket to Houston. He called and said, ‘If I get there, can you help me?’ I said, ‘Yes, we can.’” That young man went from homelessness to stability, checking in with Kelly even years later to share how well he’s doing. “They just need the chance. They just need the opportunity. And when they have that, they can do a lot.”

For more info, visit tonysplace.org.