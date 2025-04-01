Black Queer AF Music Festival: Unity and Visibility Through Music

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Music is a universal language amidst the crowded storm of attacks that are hard to keep up with. Companies are rolling back their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts while legislation is being proposed to criminalize people of transgender experience for existing as their whole selves. To make matters worse, there are proposals to disband the Centers for Disease Control’s HIV-prevention programs, and the Department of Education has been subject to a presidential executive order that dismantles nearly all of it. Equally distressing is the detaining of members of our immigrant community who have made their home in our country.

These coordinated efforts are making many people in our community fearful of the future, and what that means for the lives they have built. These trends have horrendous implications for people at the margins, specifically LGBTQ and people of color, many of whom are now apprehensive, as it seems every intersection of our community is being threatened to be silent and fade into the background.

More unfortunate would be if these pressures resulted in the acceptance of being muzzled. Silence is acceptance, and silence is the antithesis of how the LGBTQ community has arrived at a point where they have garnered these rights that are now targeted to be rolled back. Just as in the past, visibility is not just for the advocacy of these communities, but also so that those who are too afraid to speak or be seen can see that there are still hope and possibility models. With voices lifted and heard, more allies will understand our lyrics, and the community can become a choir.

This is the reason why the theme of this year’s two-day Black Queer AF Music Festival is “Visibility.” From unapologetic allies like the chart-topping headliner NLE Choppa to TazDaRealist (an openly transmasculine man), they are using this year to create the soundtrack to the movement for Black and LGBTQ people. This issue of Outsmart features interviews that shed light on three of the festival’s acts.

Music has served as a great convener over many subcultures as it connects generations and a diverse array of people. Storytelling has been used in communities for centuries to keep traditions alive and history documented. The BQAF Music Festival is yet another use of these necessary media during times that breed instability and division. In a world that makes you want to tune everyone out and turn the music up, the BQAF Music Festival will be a place to come and feel right at home.

Listen to the BQAF 2025 playlist and see what other artists will be playing at the festival. Meet them at a free welcome reception on Day One of the Festival on May 1, 2025, as well as on Day Two (May 2).

WHAT: Black Queer AF Music Festival

WHEN: Saturday, May 3, 2025 2:00—7:00 PM

WHERE: Stampede Houston, 1925 Eastex Freeway

INFO: normalanomaly.org/BQAF

Eli Liberty

The Pop Star

Eli Liberty is a highly versatile performer whose musical repertoire includes pop, R&B, and K-pop elements. He was surrounded by inspiration while being raised in Chicago. Now living in Atlanta, he understands the power of representation and storytelling. Drawing inspiration from both cities—and a range of artists who focus on perfomance like Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, and K-pop artists like BoA—Liberty will bring an unforgettable set to Houston. Using his personal experiences as a Black LGBTQ+ artist, he is keen on including the specific experiences of his community, including themes of mental health, desire, and self-liberation.

“I keep my work authentic by drawing from my own journey—whether it’s overcoming past struggles, embracing my identity, or exploring deep emotions like anxiety and resilience,” he says. “My goal is to create art that makes people feel seen, heard, and empowered.”

Eli is a multi-hyphenate in many disciplines including dancing, acting, and music, and his use of artistic media as advocacy is unmatched. Documenting his own experience of using the long-acting injectable Apretude for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV in viral posts via Instagram is one of the many ways he uses his platform to bring visibility to important topics.

“For me, visibility is about showing up fully and unapologetically as myself,” he says. “To be visible is to be powerful. I bring visibility by taking up space—physically, vocally, and artistically.”

Building his artistry from the ground up, Eli stays true to his vision and continually evolves as a performer and songwriter. On the BQAF Music Festival stage, you can expect a high-energy, immersive performance blending his sensuality, emotion, and precision style. Through honest lyrics, intense choreography, and captivating visuals, he will tell the story of an emerging pop star taking over the music world as only he can.

“As a Black LGBTQ+ artist, I know how powerful it is to see someone owning their space, their sound, and their identity,” he says. “I know what it means to grow up not seeing yourself reflected in mainstream music, and I want my presence on that stage to be a reminder that we belong here and deserve to take up as much room as we want.”

Eli’s journey is far from over, but each step is meaningful and will take him to the next level—including a mesmerizing performance at the BQAF Music Festival.

JeRonelle

The Soul Balladeer

JeRonelle is a soulful R&B artist based in Los Angeles. Inspired by artists like Usher, Whitney Houston, John Legend, and Daryl Coley, you get an old-school feeling from his music with a young, fresh perspective. Originally hailing from Omaha, Nebraska, JeRonelle always dreamed of becoming a star. But with few artists coming from his environment, he wasn’t sure those aspirations were achievable. Success was his when he became a contestant on Season Two of The Four, a music competition on Fox. Since then, he has collaborated with Drake and has opened for other artists, including Durand Bernarr.

“Little by little, I’ve gotten closer and closer to my dreams and have been blessed to accomplish a great deal in what seems like a short period,” he says. “As an independent artist, our journey is unique and full of challenges, but I’m so thankful for what has been, and I look forward to what will be in the future.”

JeRonelle wasn’t always comfortable with his sexuality, but as he has evolved, so has his artistic output. Though many of his songs are romance songs with a ’90s vibe, he rarely uses pronouns to describe who he is singing about. This leaves room for people to feel personally connected to his songs, while still allowing him to keep a sense of discretion and mystery in his music. The journey continues as he commits to intentionally being in queer spaces such as the BQAF Music Festival.

“This year marks my second year as a performer at the BQAF Festival,” he says, “and I’m so excited to be a part of it! I had a blast last year during my first appearance, and I’m looking to continue the fun while also elevating my set. I’m aiming to have a set that is fun, soulful, and super engaging. Fans can expect me to bring my absolute best to the stage this May in Houston!”

R&B artists don’t always get the shine of artists who make music that people dance to and go viral on TikTok, but if last year was any indication of how the crowd loves his music, we know it will be a fantastic experience. JeRonelle knows that this visibility is a choice, and he wholeheartedly accepts the challenge. “I pride myself on being the kind of artist that generally finds a way to stay as visible as possible, so hearing that ‘Visibility’ was chosen as the theme for this year’s festival felt right on point, and the kind of legacy that I look to leave throughout my career.”

Nomi Imon

The New Queen

Nomi Imon is a trailblazer in her own right. Already an established dancer and choreographer, her dive into the music industry has been one to watch. A Dallas native, Nomi began her performance development with the Dallas Black Dance Theatre. Professionally trained in hip hop, classical ballet, modern, jazz, and African genres, she brings all of her intersections into her artistry at a time when those intersections are being criticized in today’s political climate.

A proud woman of transgender experience, Nomi has used art for advocacy for many years. Quoting an interview with Prism Health North Texas, Nomi is “currently on a mission to balance all passions connecting the arts to health care and safe-sex education while providing the space for the community to heal through trauma and experiences using expressive movements and positive storytelling.” At present, she is a prominent face for The Freelux Project and is currently seen in marketing campaigns for Southern Black Policy and Advocacy Network led by State Representative Venton Jones. There couldn’t be a more critical time for her visibility and the need for connecting to audiences through something as universal as music. “Tuning to the frequency of the community,” she says, “my beats, choreography, and lyrics speak to various demographics.”

Though her music is not yet available on streaming platforms, you can find her performing in her hometown. As a member of the Black queer ballroom community, she is able to bring an element of surprise when her performances move from classical dance to hip hop and right into voguing effortlessly. Without realizing it, the audience hears clear HIV and substance-abuse prevention messages. She’s expected to bring this and more to her performance at the BQAF Music Festival. In addition to being entertained, she promises that the audience will also hear “clear messages in harm reduction and safe-sex practices.”

Houston natives Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as Lady Gaga, are her inspirations, and we see them heavily imprinted into her captivating performances. In addition, she always brings her authentic life stories and experiences, creating a cohesive production and ensuring she is not hiding from the current political climate. With this being the first time she has performed in Houston, we are excited to welcome her to our stage with open arms.

“I’m most proud of being able to use my art as a light to my peers,” Nomi declares. “I’m very excited to be performing at my first big festival. It’s a celebration!”

