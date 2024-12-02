Navigate December’s Cosmic Chaos

As the month begins, Mercury, our planner, is retrograde, and Mars, our initiator, will be joining him by the 6th. Mercury will be actively retrograde through the 21st. Mars will be retrograde until mid-March, spending most of his time in Cancer, the sign of the US. This can increase the expression of anger and disgust by some people, especially the cardinal signs of Aries, Libra, Cancer, and Capricorn. If you have new projects you want to start, you may have to wait until mid-April of 2025 for the planets to be in more favorable positions. Good days this month are the 2nd, 12th, 13th, 19th, and the 26th. Days of tension are the 4th, 6th, 7th, 15th, 18th, 24th, 27th, and the 28th. The Sun moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn on the 21st, marking the Winter Solstice, the first day of winter. The holidays will be tense. Travel plans may change; stay flexible. Choose your company carefully.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

As the month begins, you are in an upbeat mood about the holidays. You are very open to new ideas and alternative points of view. This will be a good month to connect with friends and family that you haven’t seen for a while. You will be extra busy and can easily overload your agenda in the first half of the month. In the latter half, you are paying more attention to the ideas of stability and keeping your family safe. Your career/job will be more active and more demanding. They may expect you to take on more of a leadership role. If you work with a team, this will even be a more important time to bond with your co-workers. If you have children, you will want to spend more time with them, even if they are more demanding than usual. You are more than ready for a break for the New Year!

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

Home and family activity is very strong this month. You may be looking at relocating, remodeling, and having to step in and take a leadership role with your family over the holidays. With Mercury retrograde, you are reviewing your finances and current debt. This would be a good time to refinance some of your loans or to find lower interest rates on what you own. And you are more open to outside advice on this topic. By the latter part of the month, you are a bit more chilled and ready for the holidays. Overall, there are big changes taking place in your career sector. Your company could be going through mergers or downsizing. This may be an opportune time for you to do something on your own or take on a management role. If you are older, you may be looking at cutting back. Keep your exit strategy handy for those family dinners!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

This whole year has been a time of possible growth and expansion, though you question your decisions and choices and feel stuck. Most of this activity has taken place in your career sector. The question of how much responsibility and freedom you need keeps you calculating. With the upcoming retrogrades, you may need more time to decide. Relationships are also very important this month. This would be a great time to renew your current bonds and remind each other why you got together. Difficult partnerships will have to find some sort of resolution, no matter the outcome. With your ruler, Mercury, retrograde until the end of the month, make sure your holiday plans include some personal time, so you don’t feel overwhelmed.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

You crab folk are more crabby than usual this month. You prefer to stick with your established routines and not make many changes for these few days. As the month begins, you are paying more attention to finances and how to generate more income. This is not a good time to buy anything new unless you have to. This can be a good time for refinancing or looking for cards with lower interest rates. You continue to be open to expanding your education and making better use of what you have and what you know. In the latter half of the month, relationships are the main topic. This can be a good time to renew bonds, deal with problems in partnerships, and make sure everyone is aware of their roles and responsibilities. Personal freedom is important this month. You will not respond well to people blocking your path.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

This month, Mars, planet of action, anger, vitality, and self-defense, goes retrograde in your sign. Mars will be active in your sign through January 5. This will be a time to address issues, problems, and people that you have avoided or put off until now. This is also a great time to restart any exercise or eating programs. During the first half of the month, you are in a more playful mood. If you have children, you may want to engage more with them. In the latter half of the month, you are paying more attention to your work, responsibility, and commitments you have made for the holidays. Relationships are going to be a big topic this next year. Your attitudes about relationships are changing, and you and your partners will have to explore new plans for your future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

With your ruler, Mercury, retrograde in your home and family area, you may feel more nostalgic about the holidays than usual. Holiday plans may need to be more flexible and changes will occur. This is a good time to do some repair and follow through on some chores that you have been avoiding. There continues to be career activity, but you have been reluctant to make a decision to move forward. With the current retrograde environment, this is the perfect time to review what you want to do. As the holidays approach, you lighten up a little and seem to have some of the holiday spirit. You are continuing to review your partnerships and setting new goals for all of them. There is also a new energy that is making you more conscious of your health habits and the need to improve them!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

You are keeping yourself busy right through the holidays into 2025. This month you are paying attention to your daily chores and activities. With Mercury retrograde in your daily communication area, be sure you double check ahead of any appointments or scheduled meetings you may have. There could be a big crowd for your holiday gathering. Be sure you have help so you don’t feel all alone providing for everyone as the perfect Libra hostess! Traditionally, you take on the responsibility and enjoy the planning. You are continuing to pay attention to your health and diet regimens, even through the holidays, because maintaining your routines helps you keep order in your life. You will be reconnecting with friends from your past. Your social groups are shifting and changing, and you aren’t sure where you are going to land. You are avoiding people who don’t have a sense of balance. Get out and enjoy the fall weather!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

You are busy this month! You may be starting a whole new family tradition this year. Parts of the past are passing away. There have been some fundamental shifts in your family, redefining family roles and responsibilities. This is impacting your career as well. You will be rethinking your current path, looking at alternatives even if you don’t choose any of them. If you are older, this can be a time of cutting back; if you are younger, this could be your time to take your fate into your own hands! This can also impact where you live, through remodeling or relocating. As the month begins, you are paying close attention to your finances. This can be a very good time to get that area of your life more organized. This can be a good time for refinancing but be sure to read the fine print. In the latter part of the month, you seek some personal privacy to have more order and control in your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Happy Birthday to the Centaurs. This yearly cycle is one where you review the past and look forward to the new year. This time, Mercury is retrograde in your sign. Looking back will be important and essential to your growth. You have been exploring your career options and aren’t sure what direction to take. If you are younger, you are looking to embark on your career path. If you are older, you are more focused on personal boundaries and not being exploited. Relationships continue to be positive, as you both explore future plans. If you are single, you are interested in new people, but they need to be serious about relationships. In the latter part of the month, you are paying more attention to your finances, expanding your resource base and cutting back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

As the holiday month begins, you are in a rest-and-retreat mode, not ready to join in on the fun. You are more sensitive to your environment, and that will make you more choosey about who you want to associate with. You are feeling a great spiritual connection with this energy. This is a great time for a reading, a past-life regression, or a trip to the lake to enjoy looking at the water. Finances, debt, exploring new resources and ways to be more independent are important topics this month. Personal freedom and choices are more important to you than ever. Toward the end of the month, you are more open to holiday activities, but with limits. You just want to be sure that if you say “yes,” you mean it! Paying attention to your boundaries are more important than ever.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This month your sign is extra active. Mars, planet of action, anger, me first, and self-defense, goes retrograde in your relationship arena. For positive relationships, either business or personal, you are ready to make sure you are both pushing in the same direction. This can be a time to look at past successes and ways to bring new energy into the alliance. In difficult unions, this can be a make-or-break time. It will be hard to move forward with obstacles in the way. Money and finances are still on your mind as you look for ways to break away and find more personal freedom. Pluto, planet of ultimate change and transformation, has entered Aquarius. She will be there for the next 20 years. This is the beginning of a time for all Aquarians to release negative energy from the past and move forward with less fear and more confidence. The people born in the earliest part of the sign are impacted first.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

With Mercury retrograde in your career sector, you are rethinking your position, your plans, and exploring alternatives. If there have been problems there, Mercury retrograde is ready to look at different options. This is a great time to do the research, but not the time to put those plans into action. The time for action may not actually occur until mid-April 2025. You may have felt stuck between possible plans and the reasons not to do them. This is impacting all the important areas of work, home, and relationships. This will affect your holiday plans as well. You will want some limited interactions, but you are watching your boundaries. This is a great month to restart any exercise or diet programs. With any travel plans, make sure you keep an eye on the weather!

