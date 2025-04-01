April 2025 Horoscope: A Month of Momentum

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

April starts off slowly, but picks up speed as we move through the month. This is going to be an especially busy month. Mercury, our communicator, will be direct by the 12th, and Venus, planet of love and money, will be direct after the 15th. We are finally coming to the end of the long retrograde period that started last October. This should feel like the actual beginning of the year. Good days this month are the 4th, 6th, 8th, and the 20th. Tense days this month are the 7th, 12th, and 20th. The 20th will be intense, but good!

The sun enters Taurus on the 19th, Mercury in Pisces enters Aries on the 16th, Venus in Pisces enters Aries on the 30th, and Mars starts the month in Cancer and enters Leo on the 18th. Our moods and motivations will change throughout the month.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

As the month begins, you Rams are in a rest-and-retreat mode. You need more personal time than usual, as you are more sensitized to the environment. You gradually feel more energized as you progress through the month. After midmonth, you feel more confident in your choices. This should help your partnerships to move forward. Career choices are going to be very important to all Arians for the next couple of years. Some of you will take a leadership role, some will start their own thing, and others may retire. You are more financially focused in the latter half of the month. Home and family continue to be important, as you may be relocating, remodeling, or contending with family drama. It’s much easier to get your message across after the 16th.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

This is a mixed month for you. You are having strong social and business activity, but you are also looking for some personal retreat time. You feel more like your old self after the 19th. This is a good time to connect with friends, especially those from the past. You are reviewing your business associates and organizations to determine if they are worth your time and effort. There is also a lot of energy around your career direction. Business may be changing, and you will have to change with it. Some may choose to do something on their own, while others may cut back. Home and family take center stage after the 18th. There could be family drama where you may need to step in and take a leadership role. This will also put more emphasis on your career and the next steps you need to take. The New Moon in Taurus on the 27th will help light the way!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

Your busy, active life continues this month. You have been working on getting your career secure over the last year. You are moving into a time when you are ready to push forward. Friends, business associates, and professional groups can really be beneficial for you this month and next. You may also be more active with your community and neighborhood. This continues to be a good time to promote your business, improve your partnerships, expand your education, and make vacation plans. Uranus, the planet of change and reinvention, enters your sign in July, but you are feeling it now. The last time Uranus was in your sign was 84 years ago. You may be more restless and need to make some changes, so you don’t feel so restricted. You will need more light, more space, and more options!

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Career and long-term choices about security are high on your list this month. Both Mercury and Venus have been retrograde in your career sector since last month. You have been thinking about taking a new direction, taking a leadership role, or if you are older, cutting back. You are trying to align your career with your deeper callings and drives. You are questioning your life purpose. In the first half of the month, this is an excellent time to reconnect with existing clients/customers and friends from your past. After mid-month is the time to start new endeavors. Your energy level remains strong and you feel more confident about facing challenges. This continues to be a good time to improve health and fitness activity. Your social life improves after the 19th. This is an excellent time to network, improve your social-media presence, and spend time with your children.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

You are hoping to take it easier this month. You are more than ready to step back from your routines and let your mind relax. This is a good time to expand your education, work with international businesses, and start a podcast. It’s also a particularly good time to promote yourself and your services on social media. Your career and professional side is activated after the 18th. You want to take the information you have gathered and apply it to improving your career standing. After the 18th, Mars, planet of action and leadership, enters your sign for the next 68 days. This will help you get projects started. This is also an excellent time for improving health, standing up for what you believe, and taking action on matters of importance for you. You may not be very patient and it can be harder to get to sleep. Pace yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

Relationships continue to be your primary interest this month, and with both Mercury and Venus retrograde, the need for renewal and bonding is strong. If you are in a difficult partnership, problems have to be resolved or you may not continue. You are looking for real intimacy, trust, and camaraderie. Career activity continues to be strong for self-promotion, advertising, and social media. Your career area is going to be very active over the next few years, as Uranus, planet of intellect and freedom, enters your career sector for the next seven years. You will be feeling this by June 2025. You are continuing to work on lowering your debt and finding ways to live more economically. This also is a good month to improve your health and fitness routines. Some existing problems may need your attention,

and this is the time to act!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Health, your work environment, and relationships continue to be on your radar. With Venus, your ruler, and Mercury both retrograde, you are reviewing all partnerships past and present. You are getting clearer about telling others what you expect, instead of hoping they will figure it out. Difficult partnerships must be resolved or they may end. This continues to be a good time to improve health and fitness routines. You also have been trying to improve your work conditions over the last year. This can be the time to improve your home-office environment, acquire new equipment, take on a leadership role, and improve communications with other employees. Your spiritual side is also being activated. You will find yourself exploring the deeper questions of why we are here and what the plan is. By midmonth it is time to move forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

You are experiencing change with your home life, your relationships, your career, and with your own identity. At home, there are some major shifts in your family as younger people ascend the family hierarchy. Your role is changing, as well. You may be looking at moving or having some repair work done on your home. Relationships may add pressure to your life because you aren’t sure about the path you are going to take. Career activity is in the spotlight after the 18th. This may be when you decide to act. You have been reviewing your work situation and what changes you will make. You will want things to run the way you want them to. If you are older, you may be cutting back and using your time for personal projects. In the latter part of the month, partnerships become your priority. You are clearer about your own needs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Home and family have taken a major role in your life over the last couple of years. You have had to be responsible for others and didn’t always have time for yourself. This process is already changing as you are looking to have more fun. Your hobbies and personal interests can be directed toward a side gig, spending more time with your children, and finding new friends for fun and adventure. You are looking to express your personal creativity, no matter what that looks like. Relationship shifts are occurring this year. Your partner may change jobs, retire, or take off on a journey of self-discovery. This is a renewal time for your partnerships. Do they still fit? In the latter half of the month, you are getting your routines in order and improving your work conditions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

The significant areas of your life, career, self-expression, relationships, and home are all activated this month. Your home and your sense of foundation and stability are being impacted. This is often a time when there is a change in the family structure. You may also be looking to downsize, relocate, or move back home to be closer to your family. This process has you thinking about how all this affects your career and professional life. You may be ready to start a home-based business that gives you more freedom and aligns with your need to find greater meaning to life. With both Mercury and Venus retrograde as the month starts, you will be ready to make some decisions after the 18th. In the latter part of the month, you will be more than ready for a break.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

You are trying to create more order in your daily life. You are concerned about how effective your time is, and you question your self-worth. You are communicating more clearly and assertively. You are becoming more aware of your boundaries, and you are doing something about it. Relationships can feel dicey, as you are reviewing who you are and what you do. Pluto, the planet of transformation, is traveling through your sign. Old parts of you are passing away and you are lightening your load. Your partnership needs are changing, so your partnerships need to change to accommodate that. You are setting a different direction for yourself. Your views and perspective about your career, where you live, and your primary relationship are all changing. This is a good time to clean out closets and storerooms, and explore the deeper changes within yourself. This activity is very strong around the 18th, and you will feel more comfortable acting on your ideas after that time.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

You have been working on bringing more control and stability into your life. This month, you are looking at finances, retirement, and career stability. You may be investigating investments, reducing debt, and reviewing your salary or fees. Financial stability becomes more important over the year. This has to be matched with a greater sense of fulfillment in your work or life choices. Communications are better after the 19th. You are ready to take some action. You are also going through a period of reviewing your home and career. There are changes going on in your family that may redirect your plans. For some, the family hierarchy is changing, and you may be needed there. You may also be looking to relocate or even start a new career that more adequately reflects who you are now. You definitely want more options and fewer demands on your time.

For more info, visit lillyroddyshow.com.