Photos

Disco Turkey 2024 “We Are Family” at Rich’s

November 30, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart
36 Less than a minute

Houston’s nightlife glittered with NYC club glam as Rich’s hosted the much-anticipated Disco Turkey 2024: We Are Family. The event brought together hundreds of partygoers dressed to dazzle, sporting boas, sequins, and a kaleidoscope of ’70s-inspired costumes that set the perfect tone for a night of disco fever. The crowd grooved to electrifying beats spun by DJ Chad Guidry, whose set kept the energy soaring all night. Presented by Bryan Hlavinka and Guidry, the evening celebrated community and inclusivity with a glamorous nod to disco’s iconic era.

Enjoyed this story? For over 30 years, OutSmart has been Houston’s trusted LGBTQ+ media. Support us with a tax-deductible donation through the OutSmart Foundation—every contribution makes a difference.

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart
36 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
Back to top button