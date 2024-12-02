Disco Turkey 2024 “We Are Family” at Rich’s
November 30, 2024
Houston’s nightlife glittered with NYC club glam as Rich’s hosted the much-anticipated Disco Turkey 2024: We Are Family. The event brought together hundreds of partygoers dressed to dazzle, sporting boas, sequins, and a kaleidoscope of ’70s-inspired costumes that set the perfect tone for a night of disco fever. The crowd grooved to electrifying beats spun by DJ Chad Guidry, whose set kept the energy soaring all night. Presented by Bryan Hlavinka and Guidry, the evening celebrated community and inclusivity with a glamorous nod to disco’s iconic era.
