June 2025 Horoscope: A Cosmic Crossroads

This continues to be an active time. Saturn, our planet of business and long-term security, has entered Aries, our sign of action, intuition, and survival. We are looking into the future and trying to set a course for success and safety. Saturn will be in Aries for the next 2½ years. She is joining Neptune, which is doing a 14-year stint in Aries. Jupiter, our planet of growth and optimism, enters Cancer on the 9th for a yearlong visit. Uranus will change signs in July as he enters Gemini for a 7-year stay. When we have the outer planets changing signs, it’s a time of many changes and shifts in society and culture in general. This can feel uncomfortable as we are having to adapt to new ways of being. The last 10 days of the month can be intense. Positive days this month are the 4th, 5th, 11th, 26th, 27th, and 28th. Difficult days are the 9th, 15th, 18th, 22nd, 23rd, and the 29th.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

This continues to be an intense time for you Aries folk, especially those of you born in the early days of the sign. You are trying to answer deeper questions while overhauling your whole plan! This is impacting your career and your partnerships, as well. You are more communicative this month, letting others know how you feel. You are also reviewing your personal habits and routines. You may be traveling more and improving your electronic devices. Spending time with your children or just being more playful can help relieve some stress. And remember not to take the world too seriously! In the latter part of the month, home and family become your major focus. This can be a great time for a family reunion, relocating, and going back to school. Your boundaries are improving, and you are feeling better about concentrating on you.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

The energy that is powering the changes that are impacting your family and work continue. This can affect where you live, where you work, and your relationships, as well! You may also be putting more energy into your home and family. With shifts in your family, others may have to step up and take on new roles. You may be exploring the possibility of relocating or doing some home improvements. As the month begins, you are paying attention to your finances, investments, and eliminating debt. This can be a good time for refinancing or just getting better terms where you are. There is another part of you that is looking for some peace and quiet away from the madding crowd. In the latter part of the month, you are busier than usual with lots of day-to-day chores and activities.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

Happy Birthday, Geminis! This is your yearly cycle of review and setting new goals for the year ahead. This is the best time to make you the center of your interests. You have a lot of new interests this year, and you are looking for something to really fulfill your personal passions. This energy of change and reinvention gets stronger through the rest of the year. This can have an impact on your relationships and projects that you have committed to. You will be avoiding anything or anyone who is too demanding. Partnerships may need a reset, even if all is well! You are reviewing your participation in groups or social activities. Finances become more important in your daily life toward the end of the month. This can be a better time to invest!

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

This month you are dealing with two strong forces: one is your career and long-term security choices, and the other is your need to retreat from too much activity. From the career point of view, you are reviewing your current position and deciding what steps you need to take. You may try something on your own or, if you are older, you may cut back. You are also more sensitized to your environment and may need more time to yourself for self-care. You are more interested in life’s bigger questions: Why are we here? Is there a plan? Your psychic receptivity is stronger, and you may pick up on what others are feeling more easily than usual. You get busier toward the end of the month, and July could be busier than you like!

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

This is a very active month for you with Mars, planet of action, assertiveness, and anger, continuing to travel through your sign through midmonth. This is an excellent boost to start an exercise program, invest in yourself and your interests, and confront the people you need to! You also may not sleep as well. Friends can be supportive if you don’t isolate yourself. You are still unsettled about your current work position. There can be major changes in the company that make you rethink your position. You are also being more real in all your relationships. You are being direct and not showing your normal empathy. This can be a difficult time in partnerships if you are unhappy. In the latter part of the month, you are looking for a retreat from all the activity. An out-of-town trip can be really beneficial.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

Your career and long-term security is very active this month, and will continue through the rest of the year. Currently, you are looking at ways to improve your position, take on a leadership role, start something on your own, or finally do what you have always wanted to do! Finances and debt may be holding you back, and this is a very good month to address those problems. You may need outside advice to develop a good strategy. Friends and social support become more important as the month progresses. This can be a very good time for you to take a leadership role, but you need to balance that with your need for some personal space and down time. You may need to cut back on helping others and making yourself the main focus. Your energy levels improve toward the end of the month.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

As the month begins, you are in a time of expanding your horizons, traveling, increasing your presence on social media, doing some podcasting, and improving your education. This is also a more socially active time for you. This would be a great month to connect to your friends or involve yourself in a community organization. You will want an active role in whatever activities you choose. Relationships are really shifting for you. You are wanting both stronger commitment and more personal time. This may show up with your partner not being as satisfied with the current arrangements. In the latter part of the month, your career is very active, and it will only get more active after July and impact you for the rest of the year. There are some great opportunities for new positions, and you are feeling more confident about yourself!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

As one of the fixed signs—Leo, Taurus, Aquarius, and Scorpio—you are being impacted by a major revamping in your family and your base of operations. For some, this can be a time to relocate, start your own business, take a leadership role in the family and, if you are older, cutting back and shifting life directions. It’s important that you have a good health routine that generates balance in your life. You may be redoing your work schedule, improving your home office, and making exercise a part of your normal routine. This continues to be a good time for refinancing, investing, and reducing your debt. In the latter part of the month, you are ready for some R&R. This can be a good time to vacation, study something new, and enlarge your perspective about the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Relationships and commitments are very active for you this month. If you are in a committed relationship, this is a great month to renew those vows. If you are single, this is a very good time to put yourself out there. You are looking to devote more time to your hobbies and personal interests. Some of you may even turn that hobby into a side gig! If you have children, you may see them acting more mature and making decisions on their own. In the latter part of the month, your finances improve. There is more opportunity for you to acquire a loan or to invest in the market. Your career takes on more significance after midmonth. You may want more of a leadership role, or you may be tired of working for others and want to do something on your own. Your patience is tested in the last half of the month.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

As the month begins, you are paying attention to your work and health habits. This is a super time to improve your home office, improve the communications and efficiency of all those you work with, and make your time fit you, instead of the other way around. Creating a stable home life is also very important this month. Your family may need you to step in and help with the aging family members. You may also be considering a move to accommodate this part of your life. This can also show up as making house repairs or remodeling. In the latter half of the month, your relationships take center stage. This should be an improvement in all your relationships, both business and personal. If you are single, relationship energies stay positive for the rest of the year. This is also a good time for travel, especially for business or any trip with a purpose.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Relationship activity takes the spotlight this month. You are looking to improve your partnerships. Problematic issues will continue to resurface so that you can see them clearly and address them. Friendship is an important thing to Aquarians. You must have a strong friendship with any person you are romantically involved with, and you must share similar views! Difficult partnerships may not last if the problems are not resolved. With Pluto (the detoxing planet) moving through your sign, you are ready to get your life cleaned up! Pluto pushes your fears to the surface, so they don’t control you unconsciously. As this happens, your motivation and tolerance will be lower and things you may have been drawn to in the past no longer hold your attention. You are more playful at the beginning of the month. Enjoy yourself!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Home and family start your month off. This is a very good time for repairs, family reunions, and enjoying your inner sanctum even more! Several things are keeping you busy this month. You are paying more attention to finances and debt, and you are exploring ways to make better use of your time. Your creativity is also strong this month, and you may want to commit some time to your hobbies or personal interests. You still have plenty of motivation for improving your health and exercise programs. By midmonth, your partnerships are being highlighted. This can be a good time for renewal or putting yourself out there if you are single. Difficult partnerships must have some resolution. You are looking for more fun in the latter half of the month. Make sure you have time for you!

For more info, visit lillyroddyshow.com.