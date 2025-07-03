July 2025 Horoscope: Brace for Mercury’s Backspin

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The big news this month is that Mercury, our organizer and planner, will be going stationary retrograde on July 18 and stationary direct on August 11.

Mercury slows down before it goes retrograde, so we begin to feel the impact a couple of days before Mercury stations. If you have things that you need to start, you should do them before the 15th. Otherwise, Mercury retrograde will slow things down.

Good days this month are the 6th, 7th, 18th, and the 24th. Not-so-good days are the 4th, 13th, 23rd, 25th, and 31st.

The Sun starts the month in Cancer and enters Leo on the 22nd. Mercury will be in Leo until early September. You can use Mercury retrograde as a time to take care of things you have put off, avoided, started but didn’t finish, contacting old friends and clients, visiting favorite spots, and working with what you have instead of adding more to your pile!

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

This is going to be a rather intense time for Aries, especially over the next two years. Some of you are rethinking career paths, retirement, escaping the rat races, and finding a peaceful place to be. You are much more sensitive to your environment, and it becomes a lot harder to ignore things that you would rather overlook. This month, the emphasis is on home and family. You may be wanting to relocate or do some home repair. Your extended family could be growing as some marry and others have children. This is also a very good time to pay attention to your health and exercise routines. With Mercury retrograde, this could be a great time to get back into your workouts. You may also be improving your workspace and being more direct with co-workers. Toward the end of the month, you are looking for more fun and less responsibility!

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

This is a huge time of personal review. You are examining your career path and the industry’s current direction. Mercury retrograde will make that feel more personal, and you may be exploring the idea of moving or downsizing. This month, you are looking at reorganizing your daily activity, as you are adding some things to your list. This can be a much busier social time that could last into the next year. This can be a great month for podcasting, taking some classes to expand your education, or planning some fun summer road trips! You will want to watch your spending this month, as you can be more impulsive in satisfying your desires! At the end of the month, your focus shifts more to home and family and the longer-term look at what your plans are for your future with a push from Mercury retrograde.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

There are huge changes coming to your sign this month. Uranus—the planet of change, freedom, and diversity—enters Gemini on July 7. I’m sure many of you have been feeling this restlessness and impatience. Uranus will be in Gemini for about the next seven years. Uranus is making contact with those born in the early days when the Sun initially enters Gemini. But all of you will be impacted. Currently, the focus in your chart is on your resources, personal talents, and the things you desire. This can be an easier time to get a loan, but also an equally easy time to spend more money. With business, this is a very good time to expand your customer base before the 14th. At that time, you should work with your existing base and not expand until after mid-August. There could be more tension with family this month, and you may want to make it a safer place to live.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

This can be a very trying time for you Moon Kids! Although you are experiencing the positive influence of Jupiter traveling through Cancer now and into the next year, you are being hit with other responsibilities that are keeping you much busier than you like to be. This is your birthday month, when you take time to look back at last year and what you hope to accomplish this year. And this is the best time of the year to concentrate on your personal interests! There is a lot of activity in your career sector, and this will be strong the whole year. You may be starting something on your own or redefining your career goals. Some of you may be semi-retiring, while others may be more interested in pursuing the deeper meaning of existence or just making a difference where you live! With Mercury retrograde in your money sector, this is a great time to review your finances.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

As the month opens, there are several things going on at the same time for you. First, you are in a rest-and-retreat mode, and it’s very important that you find some time for yourself. With Mercury, our communicator, already in your sign and about to go retrograde, you are already rethinking a lot of choices and decisions. You will feel more like acting on these ideas after the 22nd. You should be connecting with people from your past and reminiscing more. You are also exploring other social options, different friends, and possibly getting involved with your local community. Watch your spending this month, as it is easy to justify what you want at the moment! Personal relationships are still changing; some for the better, while others are taking their exit. You are just being real.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

You are exploring alternatives to your current career position, particularly if you are feeling bored and trapped by what you are presently doing. You are feeling the need for more personal freedom of choice in all areas of your life. This can be difficult if you have demanding people or relationships in your life. Mars, planet of action and survival, is traveling through your sign until August 6. You will just not be as patient. This can be a great time for improved health and exercise activities, confronting situations, and not waiting for anyone to give you permission to do what you want to do. This month, your focus is on your friends, organizations, and your social life. This is a great month to promote your services, your points of view, and your physical presence. Toward the later part of the month, you will need some time for rest and retreat.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

This continues to be an extra-active time for you in relationships, career, and even at home. With partnerships, you are reviewing what works and what doesn’t. This is a time of renewal for those who are working and a time of separation for those who aren’t. Your career is very active, although there are some bumps along the way. This is a very good time to take a leadership role or to explore doing something on your own. You are also being stimulated to explore the deeper meanings of life and integrating them into your existence. You are more sensitized to your environment, and you can’t ignore things that you normally would. In the later part of the month, you are expanding your social networks and internet presence. With Mercury retrograde, you will be reconnecting with friends from your past.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Although you are in a time of reviewing your basic plans for life, home, family, and career, you are ready for a break this month. This is a much better time for getting away from your routines and daily demands. Even with Mercury retrograde, this is a good time to get away to a familiar place. This is also a good time to teach a class, work on a podcast/video, promote your services on social media, and deal with any legal problems. You are continuing to work on relieving yourself of debt and making better investments. In the latter half of the month, your career and personal responsibility area is very active, especially with Mercury retrograde. This would be a good time to think about where you are and where you would like to be. It is a time of research and planning, as you hold back on your actions until after mid-August.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Your relationship arena is very active this year, and even more so after the 11th of this month. If you are in a good partnership, this is a great time to set a new path and revitalize your relationship. If you are in a difficult partnership, this will be a real test of its durability. If you are single, this is a good time to meet people who are open-minded. You may also decide that keeping your own company instead of inviting cohabitation is better for you! This is an excellent time for investments, refinancing, and increasing your fees for your services. This is your time to take a leadership role at work so that you aren’t frustrated with the people in charge. In the latter part of the month, you are more direct in your communications!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This is certainly a challenging time for you with your primary areas of self, home, relationships, and career all being activated at the same time. You could easily feel pulled in multiple directions. Home and family issues are taking up most of the space in your head! With your home and family, there could be old folks passing, shifting the family power base. You may be considering remodeling or relocating. With the current distractions, you may not be able to be as focused on your work as usual. Relationships—although very active—are fairly positive, but partnerships require your time! You will want to pay closer attention to your bank statements, bills, and online charges, especially during the latter part of the month.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This certainly has been an intense six months for you. Your tolerance is very low and will continue low through the end of August. This may really test your relationships. Good relationships will pass the test, but negative ones will go by the wayside. This month the emphasis is on your personal routines and habits. At work, this is a great time to improve your office or workspace and improve your relationships with your co-workers. This is also a super time to improve your health and exercise routines, while you are more open to trying new things. In the latter part of the month, the emphasis shifts to partnerships. With Mercury retrograde in your partnership arena, you are reviewing relationships from the past, connecting with people from your past, and taking time to renew the bonds in your current relationship. This is most effective August 11–18.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Finances, monetary investments, your rate of pay, and how well you use your talents are all being activated this year! The rising cost of living has you worried, and you feel that being more conservative is the right path. Your sense of empathy is even stronger than normal. Relationships can be fairly demanding over the next month and a half. Don’t ignore them or the problems will mount up. If you are single, this is a very good time to put yourself out there before the 14th or after August 15. Old health problems could resurface, especially after midmonth. Nevertheless, this remains a good time to pay attention to your diet. Even with all this activity, you are in a creative time. This is an excellent time to be blogging, podcasting, and expanding your presence on social media.For more info, visit lillyroddyshow.com.