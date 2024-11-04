November’s Celestial Shifts

The beginning of the month is a good time to get your projects started before Mercury officially goes retrograde on the 25th, though we will be feeling it by the 20th. We will also be feeling Mars, our planet of action, officially going retrograde December 7, though not impacting us much until the end of the month. Mercury will be retrograde until December 15. Mars will be retrograde until the end of March 2025. So get your project started!

Pluto, our planet of death and rebirth, finally moves out of Capricorn on November 19, giving the cardinal signs—Cancer, Capricorn, Aries, and Libra—a chance to breathe a sigh of relief. The fixed signs of Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius will be the next signs impacted by Pluto.

This month there is a mix of good and difficult days. It will be an especially tense time around the election. Midmonth can make us want to step back. The end of the month flows more easily.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

The month opens with you reviewing your long-term investments, partnerships, and friendships. You are looking for a closer connection with others so that you can develop more trustworthy people around you. Family needs will continue to be strong through next year. You could be making changes to your living situation, your parents may retire or downsize, and you may have to take on a leadership role, even if you are not happy with that! Personal boundaries are going to be more important after the end of the month, so you will be better able to tell others no! In the later part of the month, you are looking to relax and step away from the demands of your routines. This is a better time for travel or taking classes to expand your awareness.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

Relationships, both business and personal, are the main topics as the month begins. For some, this can be a time of commitment, recommitment ceremonies, or putting yourself out there if you are single. With business and personal, you are just making sure that both are headed in the same direction. There are some rumblings around your career path. This will continue to get stronger over the next eight months. You may feel that you need to start something on your own or take a leadership role where you are. If you are older, you may be cutting back and looking to other areas of your life to explore. Family matters may take a lot of your time and attention over the next couple of months. You will certainly have to step in and take on a leadership role in the family. In the latter part of the month, you are paying more attention at work on how people are responding to you. With some, you will move closer to them; with others you may suspect their agenda. Trust your intuition!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

We are very work- and routine-oriented as the month begins. Career has been a big issue this whole year, with you looking to do something on your own or take on more responsibility. Co-workers could be grumpier and harder to get along with. You are looking to make your work routines run more sxmoothly. In the latter part of the month, relationships take the stage. If you are involved, this is a great time for renewals or going out for some fun. If you are single, this is a better time to meet new people. Difficult relationships will be harder to ignore, especially in the new year. You will definitely need your space and more options! This is a very good time to connect with friends and enjoy more social time!

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

We are more ready to enjoy ourselves as the month begins. This can be a great time to dig into your hobbies, spend time with your children, and explore ways to make your hobbies profitable. Mars has been in Cancer, which has made you address things you have been avoiding, telling people what you really think, and focusing on your needs. With Mars going retrograde, he will be back in your sign in early January until mid-April. All this activity is great for getting in shape, setting some new goals, and dealing with your fears. In the latter part of this month, you are getting back into your routines, improving your work environment, and updating your internet and communication devices. At the very end of the month, relationships become more important in your life. Spending time with your partner or your close friends can really be healthy for you.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Mars, planet of action, self-defense, taking a risk, and anger enters your sign on November 3. You will be taking life more personally, standing up for yourself, and maybe not sleeping as soundly. For difficult relationships, this can be a time of challenge and testing. If you are single, this can be a good time to meet new folks. Family is very important as the month begins. You may be making your home a more comfortable place or doing some remodeling. You are continuing to manage your resources and getting rid of your debt. You continue to be more cautious about spending money on big-ticket items. In the latter part of the month, you are looking to step back and enjoy some fun times! This can be a good time for short trips or connecting with your friends overseas.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

You are getting your message out and you are not letting anything block your path. In the beginning of the month, this is a better time to improve communications, take a class, and expand your education. Relationships need love, care, and upkeep. This is a great time to set new goals in your existing partnerships, business or person. This can also be a time of renewing old vows. In difficult partnerships, resolution must occur, or you will go your separate ways. In the latter part of the month, home and family take your focus. This can be a time to relocate, do some remodeling, or just make your nest more comfortable. You may be spending more time with your family, even prior to the holidays. Career opportunities continue to be positive!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Finances are in the main spotlight as the month opens. You may be looking at new investments and limiting your debt. You can easily feel trapped by debt, and you have been working hard to free yourself from this. In the latter part of the month, you are more clear in your communications. You will be busy taking care of correspondence and putting some order into your daily schedule. This is a very good time to reconnect with old friends! You are continuing to improve your work schedule by improving your boundaries and not overworking. Health matters may have made you slow down and take better care of yourself. Social groups and friends are more important to your agenda this month. Take some time to get out and enjoy the fall weather!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Happy birthday to all the Scorpios! This is your personal yearly renewal cycle. This is a good time to consider what you accomplished last year and what goals you are planning to set this year. Career is a big thing this year. You may be stepping back, taking on your own project, or taking a leadership role within your industry. You may have felt stuck over the last few years, but you are ready to move past that this year, especially after November 19! In the last half of the month, you are paying more attention to your finances. This can be an easier time to get a loan or to find ways to consolidate your debt. Shifts in the family continue to occur. Parents could be retiring or downsizing, and you may be stepping into a leadership role there. Foundations are shifting!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

As the month begins, you are ready for some R&R. You are more sensitive to your environment, and it is harder to ignore people and things. This is a great time to connect to your spirituality or to open up to your psychic powers. You may be reluctant to make long-term decisions at the present, but that will clear up by midmonth. Home and family energies continue to be active. You may be doing some repair or remodeling or even doing some conscious downsizing. After midmonth, you are more active and ready to get back into the gene pool! Relationships continue to be positive. If you are single, this is a good time to meet new folks. With your work, you are looking to make it easier and to give yourself more time to enjoy life!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

There are big shifts as Pluto, planet of death and rebirth, recycling, and detoxification, finally leaves Capricorn on November 19. Pluto has been traveling through Capricorn since September 2008, and making life difficult. Changes occur, ready or not. This has made you rethink your entire views and plans about the future. Friends and business groups can be very supportive this month. You are looking for a new direction entirely! Relationships have been testy this last month and that improves after the 4th. In the later part of the month, you will need some time to yourself to rest and retreat. You are paying more attention to your boundaries and taking better care of yourself. Stability slowly reenters your life. Take your time before you decide on your new plan!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Pluto, the planet of power, personal transformation, release of fear and negativity, and death and rebirth, enters Aquarius for the next 20 years! Currently, Pluto is impacting those of you born in the earliest days of the sign. Pluto can alter your relationships, your career, your connections to your family, and how you define power in your own life. Pluto is the cosmic enema, and she will want to clean out the undesirable energies in your life. As the month starts, you are paying more attention to your career or your daily duties. You are evaluating what you may continue doing and what you will stop doing, including how you handle your partnerships. At work, you may take a leadership role or do something on your own. In the latter part of the month, you are more social and ready to connect with friends and family.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Career and long-term decisions are your focus as the month begins. You may looking to start something on your own or, if you are older, stepping back. There could be many options and it could be hard to make some choices. You may overthink your choices and find yourself taking no action. This will begin to clear after midmonth. As the month begins, you are looking to move away from your routines and reflect on your life. This is a better time to get away for the weekend. After midmonth, you are ready to move forward on your plans. You need to start your projects or new plans before November 21, or there could be retrograde delays in December. This is also a good month to renew your exercise and eating programs. You are more motivated to take good care of yourself. In the last part of this year, you are really taking a deep dive into your ideals of faith and spirituality. Some time for reflection will be necessary.

