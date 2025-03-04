March 2025 Horoscope: A Season of Second Chances

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Our retrograde period continues with both Mercury and Venus going retrograde this month. Mars finally went direct on February 23. Both Venus and Mercury will go retrograde in Aries and Pisces this month. Venus is our planet of commitments, personal values, love, and beauty. When she is retrograde, we review our partnerships, consider a makeover of ourselves or our homes, and explore the value we have to others. Venus retrograde helps us to see the past so we can make corrections. With Mercury retrograde, communication can be delayed, traffic can be worse, the internet may not work as well, and we have the chance to look back at our decisions and make corrections.

We are already feeling the effects of both Venus and Mercury retrograde. They both will be direct in mid-April. We also have eclipses this month on the 14th in Libra and on the 29th in Aries. It’s a busy month!

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

You Rams are in a rest-and-retreat mode as the month begins. This is a better time for taking mental-health days, doing yoga, meditation, or Tai Chi, and taking extra-good care of yourself! You are more sensitive to your environment, and that will have a greater impact on you. With both Mercury and Venus retrograde in your sign, this will be a month of looking back and reconnecting with people from your past. All of your partnerships will be under review; some you may retain, and others you will let go. There continues to be a strong focus on family and your home. You may be doing repairs or upgrading what you have. Career review is also active with these ongoing retrogrades. Connecting with an employer from your past can prove to be fruitful.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

Career shifts are already occurring. You may be considering doing something on your own or changing your direction totally! Social and business organizations can be very helpful in providing options and other opportunities for you. Friends can also be more important for you this month as they provide real emotional support. This can also be a very good time for you to connect to a business organization or support group to expand your possibilities. With your ruler, Venus, going retrograde, you will be reconsidering your ongoing path with your partners, both business and personal. In the latter part of the month, you will want to take a step back and make sure that what you are doing now is in alignment with your internal calling. You may want to put off final decisions until after mid-April when the planets are direct.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

This month, career activity is going to be the main topic for you! And with Mercury and Venus both retrograding in your career sector at the end of this month, there is an opportunity to rethink your current path and direction. For some of you, this can be a time to consider doing something on your own. If you are older, you might want to cut back or retire. With the retrograde planets affecting your career, old problems that have not been resolved will show up, and this will be the month to deal with them. Partnerships are still positive, but we are all reviewing our commitments this month. This continues to be a good time to upgrade your education, consider relocating, and taking your partnership to the next level. The best time for decision making is after April 15. Take your time and look in every nook and cranny for the best possible resolution.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

In the first half of the month, your curiosity is very active, and you are expanding your education, studying different cultures, and thinking about places to escape to. This is enhanced with both Mercury and Venus retrograde in this area of your zodiac. Your career area comes into greater focus in the latter half of the month. You are looking for a career path that connects more to your ideals of a spiritual life with purpose and an internal calling. It must also be useful and practical, as well as aiding others in their goals. With the retrogrades, you may be reconsidering your current career and the lure of being a stay-at-home parent. This will impact your family and your relationships. You have been more focused on yourself and your needs since late October, and not as ready to compromise as you usually are. The best decisions are made after April 15.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Although you have a lot of plans brewing, you will still be taking time to think about when to put your plans into action. With our current retrograde period, decisions after April 15 will prove to be the best. You are reviewing all aspects of your life. Your view of relationships is changing as you remove toxic activity and toxic people from your life. Your tolerance overall is much lower! You also may be rethinking where you live and work. In the first half of the month, you are discovering the hidden cost of relationships, the price of compromise, and how you are valued by others. In the latter half of the month, you are working on solutions to resolve your consternation. Getting out of town can help you see more options and clear your mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

With your ruler, Mercury, going retrograde in the middle of the month, you will be slowing down and taking care of things you have been putting off or have forgotten about. You are taking your health and self-care much more seriously. You may be improving your exercise and eating programs, as you are looking to get rid of toxins from your food and work environment. Partnerships are the main focus this month. You are reevaluating your expectations in partnerships. With difficult partnerships, a resolution has to be found. With more positive partnerships, this can be a time of renewal, making sure your goals and views are in alignment, and getting closer to understanding the real value your partner has in your life. This is a very good month to work on reducing debt and investigating ways to invest. All decisions are best made after April 15.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

This month, there is an emphasis on health, work conditions, co-worker relationships, and setting boundaries so that you aren’t overloaded. This would be an excellent month to restart any of your previous health-improvement programs. This month can also show problems with office equipment, communication problems between co-workers, and inefficient methods of operation. You will be looking to resolve these issues at work and in your daily life. You will be expecting others to pick up their share of the responsibility. In the latter part of the month, partnerships are the focus. This will be a big time of review for you in this area. Good relationships get better, and difficult ones must be resolved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

Your creative cycle continues to be strong this month. This is a time when you are looking for more fun and enjoyment in your life. This may come through activities with your partner or friends, and strengthening connections with your children. This also continues to be a good time to consider taking a side hobby and turning it into a money-making venture. This is also a very good month to improve your health and exercise programs, visit your doctor, and explore natural ways to improve your everyday surroundings. You are becoming more sensitized to your environment and things you have been able to ignore, so you may find that more difficult. At the core of this is the shift that is going on with your family. You are exploring and releasing the childhood fears that have held you back. You are shedding your skin.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Home, family, roots, genetics, your home, and your current location are all under review. For some, this can be a time to build your family and establish some roots and stability. For others, this can be a time of downsizing to reflect your current state. This is an excellent time for home repair, upgrading the kitchen, and improving the landscaping. This is also a time where the family power structure and hierarchy is shifting. You have options to take on a leadership role or step back and let others deal with the responsibility. You are definitely going to want to lighten your load as you travel through life. This can be a time when demanding relationships can really get on your nerves. In the latter half of the month, you are ready for some fun and play, and you will not want to push yourself as much. Keep your options open and flexible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This whole year has been about you creating more order and making your time more useful in your daily activities. You are expecting others to be more mature in taking on their personal responsibilities. And if they do, you are more likely to want to help them along their way. With your family, you are setting boundaries and expecting everyone to pitch in. There are some big shifts going on with your family, and you may have to step into a different role within the family. This may affect where you live and your occupation, as well. If you are older, this can be a time of cutting back or retiring. Partnerships still require energy, love, and attention. This can be a great month to renew your bonds with your loved one. This can also be a good time to renew goals with business partners. Difficulties must be resolved if you are going to move forward in your partnerships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Pluto, the planet of transformation, detoxification, shedding your skin, and recognizing your own personal power, has entered your sign and will remain there for the next 20 years. It is making its strongest impact on those of you born in the early days of the sign. However, all you Water Bearers are feeling some part of this. This is making you look at all aspects of your life: what you want to keep and what you want to throw away. Your tolerance levels are very low! As this month opens, you are exploring ways to enhance your resources, raise your fees, and find greater value in what you do. In the latter half of the month, you are more talkative and busy improving your daily habits. You are more direct in your presentation of yourself, and you’re making a greater impact on others.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Happy Birthday to the Mermaids and Mermen! This is your yearly cycle of review, possible renewal, and a time to set new goals and directions for yourself. This month is having a strong impact on you, with both Mercury and Venus going retrograde and impacting your sign through the middle of April. This will have a strong impact on your partnerships and will help renew them. You could find new goals that bring the relationship closer. This can also bring old lovers back into your life, as well. You will have less patience with those who don’t take responsibility—especially partners in business, romance, and friendship. Finances are highlighted in the latter half of the month. You may ask for a raise, increase your fees, or even renew a skill you haven’t used in a long time. You may be looking at relocating or doing some downsizing, as well.

