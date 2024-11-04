OutSmart Gayest & Greatest 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards Celebration – III

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

On October 23, 2024, South Beach Houston was the place to be as the 27th Annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards Celebration brought Houston’s LGBTQ community together for a night of recognition, fun, and community pride. Hosted by KPRC 2’s Derrick Shore, the event celebrated the city’s favorites—from people to businesses—while raising funds to support the nonprofit mission of the OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News and Media—to keep LGBTQ community news and media thriving in Houston.

The night’s entertainment did not disappoint. Adriana LaRue, this year’s Favorite Drag Queen, and Kofi, named Favorite Veteran Drag Queen, delivered performances that had the crowd cheering. DJ Atreyu Frausto, honored as Favorite Male DJ, set the perfect vibe with her energetic playlist, keeping spirits high from start to finish. Guests enjoyed mouthwatering bites from Churrascos and sipped signature cocktails crafted by South Beach’s own Brian Duhon, voted 2024’s Favorite Male Bartender.

Throughout the evening, attendees scored giveaways from King Underwear, Pride Threads, and Red Bull, while swag bags packed with Sour Strips, MyDrinkBomb, and other treats made sure no one went home empty-handed. The Golden Leaf’s floral arrangements added elegance to the setting, and the Pride Chorus Houston kicked off the festivities with a powerful performance that set the tone for an unforgettable evening.

The celebration’s success wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of sponsors, including Bayou City Smiles, Legacy Community Health, Premier Wireless, Texas Senior Medicare Patrol, Silver Eagle Houston and Bud Light, and South Beach Houston. Their contributions ensured the event brought the community together in a meaningful way, celebrating local achievements and reinforcing the importance of LGBTQ news and culture in Houston.

Check out OutSmart’s full list of winners and finalists for the Gayest & Greatest 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards here.