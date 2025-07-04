Montrose Center Pride Brunch 2025

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

More than 550 guests filled Heights Social for the Montrose Center’s 7th annual Pride Brunch, an event that combined great food, high energy, and heartfelt giving in support of Houston’s LGBTQ community. A highlight of Pride Month, the sold-out brunch brought together friends, family, and community leaders to celebrate and give back.

This year’s event featured a brunch menu prepared by Chef Cameron Caine, music by DJ Chad Guidry, and an electrifying performance by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Mistress Isabelle Brooks. The show mixed drag, music, and plenty of laughter, making for a memorable highlight of the celebration.

The event was hosted by longtime community supporter Robert Wallace, in honor of his late uncle, Mike Ralph. All funds raised were donated to the Montrose Center in Mike’s memory.

Now in its seventh year, the Pride Brunch has become a cornerstone of the Montrose Center’s annual Pride programming. Proceeds from the event support the organization’s work in providing critical services to the LGBTQ community, including mental health care, housing, HIV services, youth programming, and senior support.

From the food to the performances to the sense of shared purpose, the 2025 Pride Brunch offered a meaningful reminder of what community can look like when people show up for one another.