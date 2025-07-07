Community NewsPhotosPride 2025

ERSICSS Hosts “Pride & Charity” at Tony’s Corner Pocket

June 28, 2025

Photo of Aaron Rublein Aaron Rublein Send an email July 7, 2025
106 1 minute read

As Houston Pride 365 festival goers prepared to watch the parade downtown on Saturday, customers at the closely situated Tony’s Corner Pocket—together with supporters of ERSICSS, or its full name, The Empire of the Royal Sovereign and Imperial Court of the Single Star—closed out the “Pride & Charity” benefit event just in time to join revelers near City Hall.

The mission of ERSICSS, a 501(c)(3) publicly funded organization founded in 1984, is, in part, to sponsor and promote community charitable programs. Saturday’s Pride event benefited the Jonathan Smith Community Emergency Fund, which supports individuals in need of immediate financial assistance.


Speaking earlier with OutSmart, Blair Fullerton—the current leader of ERSICSS, called Emperor 40—explained that the purpose of the emergency fund is to help someone with those “right now” needs to cover a late bill or rent payment. “Our committee reviews each request according to our objectives and mission, and we will pay directly to the business entity, such as a utility or landlord,” says Fullerton.

The fundraiser show, hosted by Martinique Bouvier, featured performances by Anastacia Kelly Anne Fontaine-Whitney, Borque Whitney Bouvier, Alexis Nicole Whitney, and others. Guests enjoyed cocktails from Absolut Vodka and Grand Marnier served throughout the event. Tony Vaccaro, owner of Tony’s Corner Pocket, spoke briefly, thanking the crowd and saying, “Community must support community.”  

Blair Fullerton

Bouvier, who six years ago was Empress 34 alongside Emperor 34 Michael G. Clayton, set in motion the fund to be named for Smith, an inspirational supporter and volunteer. The leadership pair identified a need to provide support to individuals in addition to the group’s ongoing support of other community organizations.

To fund its mission, ERSICSS seeks donations and stages fundraiser shows at other Montrose-area LGBTQ venues—such as JR’s and Barcode—throughout the year. Bouvier reports that $800 was raised Saturday.

For more information about Tony’s Corner Pocket—including hours and events—visit www.tonyscornerpocket.com.

For more information about how to support ERICSS, visit https://ersicss.org/ or Facebook @ersicsshouston

Photo of Aaron Rublein Aaron Rublein Send an email July 7, 2025
106 1 minute read
Photo of Aaron Rublein

Aaron Rublein

Aaron Rublein is an accomplished marketing professional in the industrial energy and automation sectors, based in Houston since 2013. He actively supports community organizations including the LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News and Media, Montrose Softball League, Executive Professional Association (EPAH), and the Women’s Master’s Network. Aaron holds an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota. More »
Leave a Reply

Leave a Review or Comment

Back to top button