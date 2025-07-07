ERSICSS Hosts “Pride & Charity” at Tony’s Corner Pocket

13 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

As Houston Pride 365 festival goers prepared to watch the parade downtown on Saturday, customers at the closely situated Tony’s Corner Pocket—together with supporters of ERSICSS, or its full name, The Empire of the Royal Sovereign and Imperial Court of the Single Star—closed out the “Pride & Charity” benefit event just in time to join revelers near City Hall.

The mission of ERSICSS, a 501(c)(3) publicly funded organization founded in 1984, is, in part, to sponsor and promote community charitable programs. Saturday’s Pride event benefited the Jonathan Smith Community Emergency Fund, which supports individuals in need of immediate financial assistance.

2 Next



Speaking earlier with OutSmart, Blair Fullerton—the current leader of ERSICSS, called Emperor 40—explained that the purpose of the emergency fund is to help someone with those “right now” needs to cover a late bill or rent payment. “Our committee reviews each request according to our objectives and mission, and we will pay directly to the business entity, such as a utility or landlord,” says Fullerton.

The fundraiser show, hosted by Martinique Bouvier, featured performances by Anastacia Kelly Anne Fontaine-Whitney, Borque Whitney Bouvier, Alexis Nicole Whitney, and others. Guests enjoyed cocktails from Absolut Vodka and Grand Marnier served throughout the event. Tony Vaccaro, owner of Tony’s Corner Pocket, spoke briefly, thanking the crowd and saying, “Community must support community.”

Bouvier, who six years ago was Empress 34 alongside Emperor 34 Michael G. Clayton, set in motion the fund to be named for Smith, an inspirational supporter and volunteer. The leadership pair identified a need to provide support to individuals in addition to the group’s ongoing support of other community organizations.

To fund its mission, ERSICSS seeks donations and stages fundraiser shows at other Montrose-area LGBTQ venues—such as JR’s and Barcode—throughout the year. Bouvier reports that $800 was raised Saturday.

For more information about Tony’s Corner Pocket—including hours and events—visit www.tonyscornerpocket.com.

For more information about how to support ERICSS, visit https://ersicss.org/ or Facebook @ersicsshouston