Texas LGBTQ Candidates Aim to Make History in 2024 Elections

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Tomorrow is election day, and Texas voters could elect the first out LGBTQ U.S. House member from the South, as well as other LGBTQ candidates in races across the state.

At least 47 LGBTQ candidates ran for office in 2024 in Texas, according to the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund’s 2024 Out on the Trail report. At least 26 candidates made it onto the ballot this November, of which the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund endorsed 20.

Rep. Julie Johnson is poised to make history if elected to represent District 32 of Texas in the U.S. House. The trial attorney turned legislator would become the first out LGBTQ House member from the South.

“Electing Julie Johnson to the U.S. House will not only make history for Texas and the South, but bring valuable perspective and insight to Capitol Hill,” says President and CEO of LGBTQ+ Victory Fund Mayor Annise Parker. “We need Julie to bring her dedicated service and long track record of success for her constituents to Washington, D.C.”

Eight candidates are running to serve in the Texas legislature, with Molly Cook on the verge of continuing her history-making run as the first out LGBTQ State Senator to be elected in the state.

Seven LGBTQ candidates are on the ballot for the Texas House of Representatives including six incumbents.

Erin Zwiener Texas House of Representatives District 45

Venton Jones Texas House of Representatives District 100

Christian Manuel Texas House of Representatives District 22

Jolanda Jones Texas House of Representatives District 147

Josey Garcia Texas House of Representatives District 124

Lauren Simmons Texas House of Representatives DIstrict 146

Ann Johnson Texas House of Representatives District 134

“Increasing the amount of LGBTQ+ representation in Texas is vital to ensure diverse voices are heard and our community has seats at the decision-making table,” says Sean Meloy, Vice President of Political Programs for the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.

Seven judges will be on the ballot including four endorsed by the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.

Charles Spain is running for Court of Appeals Justice in Place 4, District 14, and Kelli Johnson is running for the 178th Criminal District Court. Spain is the first out LGBTQ Appellate judge in Texas, and Johnson was the first out lesbian judge elected to the 178 th Criminal Court.

Nationally, at least 1,017 LGBTQ candidates ran this year for elected office, and 668 will appear on the ballot on Tuesday. Find the full list of LGBTQ candidates endorsed by the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund at victoryfund.org/our-candidates/.