4th Wall Theatre Company Finds Family and Laughter in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Starting November 22, Houston’s 4th Wall Theatre Company invites audiences home to experience the humor and heart of Christopher Durang’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. The play, which balances comedy and poignancy, serves as a memorable holiday production that captures family dynamics in a way that’s relatable, hilarious, and a little bit unexpected. As co-founders Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl take a step back from their leadership roles, the production also marks a new chapter for 4th Wall, guided by recently appointed Artistic Director Jennifer Dean. For the company, the show represents continuity, community, and a refreshing, offbeat take on holiday theater.

The transition of artistic leadership from the Lehls to Dean has been thoughtfully planned. “We wanted this transition to feel natural, to keep the artistic vision alive for our patrons and the Houston community,” Tobin-Lehl explains. “The theater has always belonged to the community, and we wanted to ensure that our mission could continue beyond our direct involvement.” The Lehl’s succession strategy has been years in the making and aims to safeguard 4th Wall’s unique vision while allowing new creative voices to flourish. Dean, a longtime collaborator and friend of the company, became a natural choice. “We’ve known Jennifer for years; she shares our aesthetic and commitment to artistic integrity,” adds Tobin-Lehl.

Dean brings a deep understanding of the 4th Wall community to her new role. Having worked with the company for over a decade, first as a director and then as Managing Director, she has become a trusted figure in the theater’s evolution. “There’s something really special about leading an organization where the artistic vision has been consistent,” Dean shares. “It’s a way of honoring what Kim and Philip have built, and also finding my own voice within that.” As the torch is passed, the Lehls remain active as resident artists, ensuring that they continue to shape the company’s artistic landscape while Dean steers it into the future.

4th Wall’s choice of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike might raise eyebrows among holiday show-goers expecting something more traditional. But this unorthodox choice aligns with 4th Wall’s reputation for offering audiences a fresh perspective. “It’s a time of year when everyone’s doing Christmas and holiday shows, but we wanted to offer an option that still speaks to the spirit of the season,” Dean says. The show centers on three siblings—Vanya, Sonia, and Masha—who reunite in their childhood home, joined by Masha’s young, handsome boyfriend, Spike. The family gathers reluctantly, bringing their unresolved tensions, clashing personalities, and comedic misunderstandings to the surface.

For cast member David Gow, the play captures the essence of holiday gatherings. “It’s like Home for the Holidays,” says Gow. “You have family members with different perspectives, and they’re thrown together in one house, which is both funny and a little bit chaotic.” Audiences will recognize their own family dynamics in the characters’ hilarious clashes and quirky personalities, which makes the play an oddly perfect fit for the holidays. “It’s about celebrating family in all its messy, beautiful chaos. It’s the kind of holiday show that lets you laugh at yourself and your relatives, while finding something heartfelt beneath it all,” Tobin-Lehl emphasizes.

The comedic edge of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike also offers audiences a lighter, yet thought-provoking alternative to standard holiday fare. Philip Lehl, who stars as Vanya, finds his character’s blend of optimism and disappointment especially relevant. “Vanya is disappointed in life, but he tries to look at things as glass-half-full,” he states. “It’s about trying to make things work with what you’ve got and learning to appreciate family—even when they drive you crazy.” The play’s comedic yet bittersweet moments allow audiences to connect with the characters’ struggles and triumphs, particularly as they navigate the complexities of family​.

While Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike isn’t overtly a ‘gay play,’ its gay sensibility and Durang’s sharp, witty style resonate deeply with LGBTQ audiences. For Tobin-Lehl, the play’s selection honors Durang’s voice as a celebrated gay playwright. “We’re thrilled to bring this play to the stage, especially since it represents a voice that’s important to the LGBTQ+ community,” says Tobin-Lehl. Durang’s ability to blend comedy with deeper themes, including environmental and existential anxieties, adds layers of meaning that resonate with the challenges and humor of life​.

Representation remains a priority for 4th Wall, and this production exemplifies the company’s inclusive casting philosophy. Gow, a queer actor who plays Spike, appreciates how the company transcends casting stereotypes. “I love that 4th Wall doesn’t just call queer actors for queer roles,” he shares. “All acting is make-believe, and I think it’s meaningful to see queer actors like me cast in roles that aren’t defined by our sexuality. It’s about telling universal stories authentically and allowing queer and non-queer actors alike to explore these roles.”

In a bittersweet coincidence, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike includes a humorous homage to Dame Maggie Smith, a role model to the play’s character Sonia and a beloved icon who recently passed away. Tobin-Lehl believes this tribute embodies what Smith represents: strength, humor, and unbreakable spirit. “Maggie Smith is the embodiment of freedom and fearlessness,” Tobin-Lehl says. “She’s witty, she’s bold, she’s unapologetically herself—qualities that Sonia admires and tries to embody.” Sonia’s decision to adopt Smith’s persona in the play’s pivotal scene allows her to explore her own bravery and charisma, a reminder of the power that icons like Smith have to inspire us to be our best, truest selves​.

Jennifer Dean adds that Sonia’s transformation into Maggie Smith is both a comedic highlight and a touching reminder of the actress’s legacy. “When Sonia channels Maggie Smith, it’s more than just a funny impression—it’s about stepping outside of herself, breaking free from her anxieties, and trying something new,” Dean explains. The moment brings laughter, but it also underlines the impact that inspirational figures can have on our lives, encouraging audiences to embrace their own potential​.

The humor and heart of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike make it a perfect—albeit unusual—holiday show for Houston audiences. “You’ll laugh from start to finish, and you’ll see yourself and your family in these characters,” says Tobin-Lehl. “And by the end, maybe you’ll feel a little more connected, a little more grateful, and ready to embrace the season with a smile.”

What: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

When: November 22–December 16

Where: Spring Street Studios, Studio 101, 1824 Spring Street

Info: 4thwalltheatreco.com/vanya-and-sonia-and-masha-and-spike