Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, November 21 – 24

Thursday, November 21

Chamber Holiday Food Drive

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber Foundation hosts its annual Holiday Food & Supply Drive to benefit Tony’s Place, a vital resource for LGBTQ homeless youth. This year’s event will take place at two locations. Cadillac Bar, 1802 Shepherd Dr. from 8–9:30 a.m., and at Eureka Heights Brewing Co., 941 West 18th St., between 4 and 7 p.m.

Mahogany Project SoulGiving

Mahogany Project’s SoulGiving is the ultimate gathering of the Black TQLGBIA+ community. Enjoy mouthwatering food, vibrant conversations, and the warmth of community connection. Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 5:30 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Neon Boots Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 22

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

4th Wall Theatre Company presents Christopher Durang’s award-winning play, a hilarious journey through the messy relationships and family drama. Read our review here. Through December 16. Spring Street Studios, 1824 Spring St. Show times vary.

Saturday, November 23

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic at the Montrose Center

Do you need to get your ID and other documents updated? Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic will assist you in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center. 11 a.m.

Houston Gaymers November Meetup

The Houston Gaymers host their monthly meetup where you can make new friends while playing some of your favorite games. Every major system is represented with the latest titles. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Miss Piggy’s First Annual Drag Pageant

Piggy’s Kitchen presents a fabulous evening of drag, glamour, and talent. Hosted by Pageant Director Rachel Bitchface, the night promises to be a glittering celebration of drag artistry and creativity. 3412 W. Lamar St. 7 p.m.

Mastermind Houston

DNVRMX presents Mastermind Houston with music by DJ Jerac. Leather, gear or fetish attire are encouraged. Rich’s Houston, 202 Tuam St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 24

ABBA Drag Brunch at Rich’s

Indulge your inner Dancing Queen as Blackberri hosts a special ABBA tribute drag brunch at Rich’s Houston featuring Petty Brooks, Jazell Barbie Royale, and Regina Throne Dubois. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Eagle Houston 3D Sunday

The Ladies of Eagle invite you to enjoy drinks, dancers, and divas, hosted by Alexyeus Paris. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Karaoke at the Room Bar

DJ Shawn hosts Sunday Funday Karaoke at the Room Bar in Spring. Sign up to sing your favorite tunes and enjoy drink specials all night long! 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 148, Spring, TX. 9 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

December 5

ActOut for A Christmas Carol and The Night Shift Before Christmas

Ticket holders for either Alley Theatre production can enjoy this pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. 615 Texas Ave. Reception begins at 6 p.m.

December 6

Opening Night for The Little Prince

Opera in the Heights presents a captivating tale of a young Prince traveling across different planets. The opera, sung in English, explores the themes of friendship, love, and loss. Additional performances on December 8, 14, and 15. Lambert Hall, 1703 Heights Blvd. 7:30 p.m.

December 7

2024 Haus of Gingerbread

Haus of Gingerbread, benefitting the youth of Grace Place, is even bigger and better this year! Watch as teams serve holiday realness and compete to build the most glam gingerbread house. Frost Town Brewing, 100 N. Jackson St. 5 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11

A Night with the Normal Anomaly Gala

The Normal Anomaly Initiative presents its second annual Holiday Gala to celebrate Black LGBTQIA+ leadership in the Southern region of the United States. The Bell Tower on 34th, 901 W 34th St. 7 p.m.

December 13

Out at the Ballet for The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center

