Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, March 20 – 23

Thursday, March 20

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. There are low-carb and healthy options for those trying to make better food choices. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Tonight at the Rodeo: Cody Jinks

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo present Fort Worth country singer/songwriter Cody Jinks. NRG Stadium. Rodeo begins at 6:45 p.m; the entertainer takes the stage at approximately 9 p.m.

Persephone’s Game of Drag at South Beach Houston

It’s Season 4 of Persephone’s Game of Drag, and we’re in for a treat as Houston’s most talented entertainers shine on stage to battle it out for the crown! South Beach Houston, 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Velvet Vixens at Nickel City

Nickel City Houston presents Velvet Vixens, a night of electrifying drag, sultry performances, and great bartenders hosted by Mari Jane. 2910 McKinney St. 10 p.m.

Friday, March 21

Tonight at the Rodeo: Parker McCollum

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo present Texas country singer/songwriter Parker McCollum. NRG Stadium. Rodeo begins at 6:45 p.m; the entertainer takes the stage at approximately 9 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at Ripcord

Ripcord Houston hosts a viewing party for Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, hosted by Adriana LaRue. 715 Fairview St. 7 p.m.

Fabulous and Fruity Bingo Fundraiser

Frost Town Brewing hosts a night of fun and games during Fruity Fridays. All funds raised from sales of Bingo cards will go to the Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas. Prizes will be awarded to winners. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

T.R.U.T.H. Project – HeART&SOUL at MATCH

The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents HeART&Soul vol. 135 – He Loves Her: A tribute to Nina Simone and James Baldwin. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic at the Montrose Center

Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic will assist in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center. 11 a.m.

Tonight at the Rodeo: Brooks & Dunn

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo present country music legends Brooks & Dunn. NRG Stadium. Rodeo begins at 2:45 p.m; the entertainer takes the stage at approximately 5 p.m.

Out at the Rodeo 2025 at the Houston Rodeo

OutSmart magazine is proud to sponsor Out at the Rodeo!

Join us at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for an unforgettable day celebrating our vibrant LGBTQ community! Meet us at 3 p.m. at the Champion Wine Garden, followed by the rodeo’s first-ever Drag Show at 5:30 p.m. in the Bluebonnet Tent. At 6 p.m., DJ Stephen Jusko kicks off an evening of music, and don’t miss the spectacular Rodeo Houston Drone Show at 8 p.m. Come for delicious food, thrilling carnival rides, exciting giveaways, and above all, community.

Art Show at George

George Country Sports Bar hosts an art show featuring work by Joe Duda, Johnny Espinosa, and Crystal Murley. 7:30 p.m.

Hit-N-Run Band Live at Neon Boots

Come on out to Neon Boots for Bands, Bulls, and Boots, a rodeo after party featuring live music and free mechanical bull rides. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 9 p.m.

Femme Pop Cuntry at Pearl Bar

Keep the Rodeo vibes going at Pearl Bar as Sweet Sapphic Dreams presents a night of femme pop, soft hip-hop, and country with DJ Mnae. No cover before 9 p.m.

Montrose Country Club – Showpony

Austin’s Showpony is riding into Houston and bringing the heat! This cowboy country hoedown is making its Houston debut, turning up the volume with remixed country beats spun into electrifying dance and house music by Dawson. Montrose Country Club, 202 Tuam St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 23

Space City Rugby St. Paddy’s Car Wash

The ruggers of Space City Rugby will get your vehicle squeaky clean at their St. Paddy’s car wash. George Country Sports Bar. 617 Fairview St. 11 a.m.

Tonight at the Rodeo: Luke Bryan

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo present country music icon Luke Bryan. NRG Stadium. Rodeo begins at 2:45 p.m; the entertainer takes the stage at approximately 5 p.m.

Houston Dash Watch Party at Pearl Side Peace

Pearl Side Peace, together with Space City Pride F.C., host a watch party as the Houston Dash take on the Chicago Stars. 3 p.m.

ONGOING:

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Cirque du Soleil returns to Houston with ECHO, combining bold new visuals, a unique aesthetic, and vibrant characters that bring a universe of color and wonder to life. Read our interview with the show’s Artistic Director here. Under the big top at Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W. Through March 23.

SAVE THE DATE!

Friday, March 28

The Diana Foundation presents 72nd Diana Awards

Get ready for a night of glamour, hilarity, and heartfelt giving as The Diana Foundation—America’s oldest LGBTQ organization—proudly presents the 72nd Annual Diana Awards. Decorum at Pour Behavior, 2211 Travis St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 29

Trot for Trans Visibility 2025

Join Triple A Alliance in celebrating the annual Trans Day of Visibility with a 5k fun run. Proceeds will support the alliance and the Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas. Frost Town Brewing, 100 N. Jackson St. 8:30 a.m.

FCC Katy – In My Drag Bingo Era

Gather your friends and join First Christian Church Katy to celebrate your drag bingo era! Proceeds from the event go to benefit the Transparent Closet. 22101 Morton Ranch Rd. 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 30

LGBTQ+ Victory Fund presents Pride Under Pressure Champagne Brunch 2025

The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund hosts the annual Houston Champagne Brunch. This year’s theme is “Pride Under Pressure,” and the keynote speaker is US Representative Julie Johnson. Join OutSmart and the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund in supporting LGBTQ candidates while toasting out elected officials in Texas and beyond. Hyatt Regency Houston Downtown, 1200 Louisiana St. 11 a.m.

Monday, March 31

Montrose Center Transgender Day of Visibility Rally

The Montrose Center hosts Transgender Day of Visibility Rally, a night to uplift, empower, and honor trans lives. 401 Branard St. 6 p.m.

Friday, April 11

Moody Center for the Arts presents SPILL

On the 15th anniversary of one of the largest environmental disasters in history, the Moody Center for the Arts presents the Houston premiere of SPILL, a documentary play about the tragedy of the Deepwater Horizon explosion as told by the Gulf Coast residents who lived through it. Additional performances on Saturday, April 12 at 2 and 7 p.m. Lois Chiles Studio Theater, 6100 Main St. 7 p.m.



Saturday, April 12

Houston Bears Bachelor Auction

The Houston Bears present their second annual Bachelor Auction, celebrating community and raising funds for Omega House, Out for Education, and TLACT. Play Nightlife, 2409 Grant St. 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 20

Bunnies on the Bayou 46

Bunnies on the Bayou returns to Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston. The outdoor party features live outdoor DJs, entertainment, drinks, food for purchase, dancing, sponsor booths, and all proceeds go to the organization’s selected beneficiaries. 400 Texas Ave. 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 26

2025 Lavender Graduation at the Montrose Center

The Houston Lavender Graduation is a citywide celebration honoring LGBTQ+ students from colleges and universities across Houston. Whether you’re earning your associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree, you’re invited to join us for an unforgettable evening of recognition, community, and celebration! RSVP by April 3. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St.

Saturday, May 3

Normal Anomaly presents BQAF Music Festival 2025 – Visibility

The Normal Anomaly, Inc. presents BQAF Music Festival, an annual event that showcases the best in our Black LGBTQand Ally communities through arts and culture. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Frwy. 2 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.