Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, March 27 – 30

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, March 27

MFAH Opening Reception for Platform: Julia Gartrell

Celebrate artist Julia Gartrell’s site-specific installation for the Moody Center for the Arts Platform series. For this iteration in the series, Gartrell is responding to the topic of “repair” by developing a site-specific sculpture that functions as an interactive repair station as well as the site of affiliated hands-on workshops. Rice University, between Lovett Hall and Herzstein Hall. 6 p.m.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, March 28

The Diana Foundation presents 72nd Diana Awards

Get ready for a night of glamour, hilarity, and heartfelt giving as The Diana Foundation—America’s oldest LGBTQ organization—proudly presents the 72nd Annual Diana Awards. Decorum at Pour Behavior, 2211 Travis St. 7 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at Montrose Country Club

Gia LaRue hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 viewing party at Montrose Country Club. Drink specials and half-off appetizers. No cover. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

She Shines Night at Houston Dash

Join the Houston Dash for She Shines Night, celebrating the incredible women who inspire Houston on and off the pitch. Shell Energy Stadium, 2200 Texas Ave. 7 p.m.

Catastrophic Theatre Frozen Section

The Catastrophic Theatre presents the world premiere of Lisa D’Amour’s Frozen Section, a “post-apocalyptic comedy with a side of existential dread.” Through April 19. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

Houston Eagle: LOAD

Dirty Disco and Organized Grime present LOAD: Lights Off and Dance featuring DJ Ryan Willing. Houston Eagle, 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 29

Trot for Trans Visibility 2025

Join Triple A Alliance in celebrating the annual Trans Day of Visibility with a 5k fun run. Proceeds will support the alliance and the Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas. Frost Town Brewing, 100 N. Jackson St. 8:30 a.m.

Houston Gaymers March Main Meetup

Join the Houston Gaymers and new friends while playing some of your favorite games. Every major system is represented with new fresh titles updated each month. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Friends Gallery – Traces of Transtopia

Friends Gallery is the venue for Ian Gerson’s Traces of Transtopia, an all-trans masc fashion show featuring wearable sculptures made of woven materials culled from Houston-area waterways and streets. 3401 Harrisburg Blvd. 7 p.m.

FCC Katy – In My Drag Bingo Era

Gather your friends and join First Christian Church Katy to celebrate your drag bingo era! Proceeds from the event go to benefit the Transparent Closet. 22101 Morton Ranch Rd. 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 30

LGBTQ+ Victory Fund presents Pride Under Pressure Champagne Brunch 2025

The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund hosts the annual Houston Champagne Brunch. This year’s theme is “Pride Under Pressure,” and the keynote speaker is US Representative Julie Johnson. Join OutSmart and the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund in supporting LGBTQ candidates while toasting out elected officials in Texas and beyond. Hyatt Regency Houston Downtown, 1200 Louisiana St. 11 a.m.

Selena & J-Lo Drag Brunch at Montrose Country Club

Blackberri hosts Selena & J-Lo drag brunch at Montrose Country Club, with performances by Amaya J Ross, Edna Anderson, and Catalina Seymour Alexander. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Star Sailor Last Party

Star Sailor, the beloved LGBTQ-owned bar and eatery is closing, but they’re going out with a bang with one last party featuring music by 90s tribute band As If. 1710 W 18th St. 5 p.m.

Barcode Queer Cabaret Presents Haus of Gaga

In honor of the release of Mother Monster’s 7th studio album, Barcode Houston is throwing a Gaga Ball at the Queer Cabaret featuring Preston Steamed, Karry Mii, Dynasty Banks, and more. 817 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Monday, March 31

Montrose Center Transgender Day of Visibility Rally

The Montrose Center hosts Transgender Day of Visibility Rally, a night to uplift, empower, and honor trans lives. 401 Branard St. 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 6

ACCT Cornerstone Brunch

Support Access Care of Coastal Texas while enjoying a fabulous brunch with mimosas and a bloody mary bar, live entertainment, raffles, wine pull, and more. Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. 11 a.m.

Friday, April 11

Moody Center for the Arts presents SPILL

On the 15th anniversary of one of the largest environmental disasters in history, the Moody Center for the Arts presents the Houston premiere of SPILL, a documentary play about the tragedy of the Deepwater Horizon explosion as told by the Gulf Coast residents who lived through it. Additional performances on Saturday, April 12 at 2 and 7 p.m. Lois Chiles Studio Theater, 6100 Main St. 7 p.m.



Saturday, April 12

Houston Bears Bachelor Auction

The Houston Bears present their second annual Bachelor Auction, celebrating community and raising funds for Omega House, Out for Education, and TLACT. Play Nightlife, 2409 Grant St. 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 20

Bunnies on the Bayou 46

Bunnies on the Bayou returns to Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston. The outdoor party features live outdoor DJs, entertainment, drinks, food for purchase, dancing, sponsor booths, and all proceeds go to the organization’s selected beneficiaries. 400 Texas Ave. 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 26

2025 Lavender Graduation at the Montrose Center

The Houston Lavender Graduation is a citywide celebration honoring LGBTQ+ students from colleges and universities across Houston. Whether you’re earning your associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree, you’re invited to join us for an unforgettable evening of recognition, community, and celebration! RSVP by April 3. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St.

Saturday, May 3

Normal Anomaly presents BQAF Music Festival 2025 – Visibility

The Normal Anomaly, Inc. presents BQAF Music Festival, an annual event that showcases the best in our Black LGBTQand Ally communities through arts and culture. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Frwy. 2 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.