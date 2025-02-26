Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, February 27 – March 2

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, February 27

Celebrate, Connect, and Empower at Crocker Bar

Cricker Bar and Huston’s New Faces of Pride host a meet and greet celebtrating Trans Men Empowerment. 2312 Crocker St. 6 p.m.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, February 28

Fabulous and Fruity Bingo Fundraiser

Frost Town Brewing hosts a night of fun and games during Fruity Fridays. All funds raised from sales of Bingo cards will go to the Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas. Prizes will be awarded to winners. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at Ripcord

Ripcord Houston hosts a viewing party for Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, hosted by Adriana LaRue. 715 Fairview St. 7 p.m.

Cowboys & Caviar Fundraiser at Fiora’s

Fiora’s Bottle Shop presents the Cowboys & Caviar fundraising event at the Montrose Collective benefitting the OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News and Media and Out at the Rodeo. Saddle up for a night of caviar bumps, champagne pairings and cowboy fun! 888 Westheimer Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Showgirls at Rich’s

Join host Marsha Mellow and a rotating cast of Houston’s top drag performers at Rich’s Houston for an evening of glitz, talent, spectacular performances, and expertly choreographed entertainment. 202 Tuam St. 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 1

Honkytonk Special Band Live at Neon Boots

Come on out to Neon Boots for Bands, Bulls, and Boots, a rodeo after party featuring live music and free mechanical bull rides. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 9 p.m.

The Room Bar Singles Night

Head up to The Room Bar and Lounge in Spring for Singles Saturday featuring DJ Shawn and happy hour drink specials. 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. Happy hour 2 – 8 p.m. DJ Shawn spins at 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 2

Cowboy Carter vs. Renaissance Drag Brunch at Rich’s

Blackberri hosts a special Cowboy Carter vs. Renaissance drag brunch at Rich’s Houston. with performances by Adriana LaRue, Hu’Nee B, and Jazell Lakeshia Harvey. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

ONGOING:

Miss La Raj’s House of Dystopian Futures at MATCH

The Catastrophic Theatre presents the world premiere of Miss La Raj’s House of Dystopian Futures, by Houston writer-director-actor Candice D’Meza. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. Through March 1

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Cirque du Doleil returns to Houston with ECHO, combining bold new visuals, a unique aesthetic, and vibrant characters that bring a universe of color and wonder to life. Read our interview with the show’s Artistic Director here. Under the big top at Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W. Through March 23.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, March 6

Out at the Rodeo Kickoff at George

Get rodeo season off to a great start as George Country Sports Bar and OutSmart magazine present the Out at the Rodeo kickoff party and steak night. 617 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Friday, March 7

Out at the Ballet for In the Night

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. Reception sr-tarts at 6:60 p.m.

Saturday, March 8

Pride Chorus Houston: HERstory

Pride Chorus Houston presents “HERstory: A Celebration of Women’s Voices.” Performed on International Women’s Day, this remarkable concert pays tribute to the incredible women who have shaped our world. Unity of Houston, 2929 Unity Dr. 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

Allies in Hope presents 36th Annual Walk to End HIV

Allies in Hope presents the 36th annual Walk to End HIV, a powerful community event supporting their mission to end the HIV epidemic in Greater Houston. Sam Houston Park, 343 Allen Pkwy. 9 a.m.

Thursday, March 13

The Montrose Center presents Bringin’ in the Green 2025

LGBTQ Houston’s favorite St. Patrick’s Day celebration is back! The unforgettable evening of fun, benefitting the Montrose Center, features an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a luxury silent auction. 2711 Yupon St. 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

Out at the Rodeo 2025

Out at the Rodeo welcomes the LGBTQ community at the iconic Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for an unforgettable day of rodeo events, delicious food, live music, and heart-pounding carnival rides. The Champion Wine Garden at NRG Stadium. 3 p.m.

Friday, March 28

The Diana Foundation presents 72nd Diana Awards

Get ready for a night of glamour, hilarity, and heartfelt giving as The Diana Foundation—America’s oldest LGBTQ organization—proudly presents the 72nd Annual Diana Awards. Decorum at Pour Behavior, 2211 Travis St. 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 30

LGBTQ+ Victory Fund Champagne Brunch

The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund hosts the annual Houston Champagne Brunch. This year’s theme is “Pride Under Pressure,” and the keynote speaker is US Representative Julie Johnson. Join OutSmart and the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund in supporting LGBTQ candidates while toasting out elected officials in Texas and beyond. Hyatt Regency Houston Downtown, 1200 Louisiana St. 11 a.m.

Sunday, April 20

Bunnies on the Bayou 46

Bunnies on the Bayou returns to Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston. The outdoor party features live outdoor DJs, entertainment, drinks, food for purchase, dancing, sponsor booths, and all proceeds go to the organization’s selected beneficiaries. 400 Texas Ave. 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

Normal Anomaly presents BQAF Music Festival 2025 – Visibility

The Normal Anomaly, Inc. presents BQAF Music Festival, an annual event that showcases the best in our Black LGBTQand Ally communities through arts and culture. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Frwy. 2 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.