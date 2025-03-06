Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, March 6 – 9

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, March 6

Out at the Rodeo Kickoff at George

Get rodeo season off to a great start as George Country Sports Bar and proud media sponsor, OutSmart magazine present the Out at the Rodeo kickoff party and steak night. 617 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

ActOut at the Alley Theatre for The Glass Menagerie

Ticket holders for the Alley Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ classic The Glass Menagerie can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. Reception starts at 6:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Houston New/Now Project Premiere: Last Day, County Fair

Houston favorite Ben Chavez premieres his Last Day, County Fair, one of the 2024-25 winners of Performing Arts Houston’s Artist Commissioning Project. Cullen Theater at the Wortham Center. There will be a second performance on Friday, March 7. 7:30 p.m.

Persephone’s Game of Drag at South Beach Houston

Persephone’s Game of Drag is back for its 4th season! And the stakes are higher than ever. She’s looking for twelve of Houston’s most ambitious entertainers to bring their best game in a nine-week battle at South Beach Houston for a chance at the crown. 810 Pacific St. 11 p.m.

Friday, March 7

Houston Ballet presents Out at the Ballet for In the Night

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. Reception starts at 6:30 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at the Room Bar

The Room Bar and Lounge in Spring hosts a viewing party for Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, hosted by Dynasty Banks. 4915 FM 2920 Rd. 7 p.m.

Pride Houston 365 presents Cufflinks & Cocktails at AvantGarden

Pride Houston 365 presents Cufflinks & Cocktails, a chance for queer/gay men+ to mingle while indulging in a curated cocktail tasting and savoring the rich flavors of a premium cigar tasting. 411 Westheimer Rd. 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 8

International Women’s Day Panel at Pearl Bar

In honor of International Women’s Day, Pearl Bar is hosting a special panel moderated by Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, featuring an incredible lineup of accomplished women leaders. This event is a unique opportunity to hear from trailblazers across advocacy, sports, government, and business, all coming together to discuss gender equality and community empowerment. 4216 Washington Ave. 5:30 p.m.

Pride Chorus Houston: HERstory

Pride Chorus Houston presents “HERstory: A Celebration of Women’s Voices.” Performed on International Women’s Day, this remarkable concert pays tribute to the incredible women who have shaped our world. Unity of Houston, 2929 Unity Dr. 8 p.m.

Sam Turner & The Cactus Cats Live at Neon Boots

Come on out to Neon Boots for Bands, Bulls, and Boots, a rodeo after party featuring live music and free mechanical bull rides. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 9 p.m.

Bayou City Pups present Mardi Gras Fur Ball at Ripcord Houston

Come on out and earn your beads with the Bayou City Pups as they celebrate Mardi Gras Fur Ball. 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

Allies in Hope presents 36th Annual Walk to End HIV

Allies in Hope presents the 36th annual Walk to End HIV, a powerful community event supporting their mission to end the HIV epidemic in Greater Houston. Sam Houston Park, 343 Allen Pkwy. 9 a.m.

Country Queens Drag Brunch at Montrose Country Club

Blackberri hosts a special Country Queens drag brunch at Montrose Country Club. with performances by Cara Cherie, Vegas Van Cartier, and Ms. Mykie. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

ONGOING:

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Cirque du Soleil returns to Houston with ECHO, combining bold new visuals, a unique aesthetic, and vibrant characters that bring a universe of color and wonder to life. Read our interview with the show’s Artistic Director here. Under the big top at Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W. Through March 23.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, March 13

The Montrose Center presents Bringin’ in the Green 2025

LGBTQ Houston’s favorite St. Patrick’s Day celebration is back! The unforgettable evening of fun, benefitting the Montrose Center, features an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a luxury silent auction. 2711 Yupon St. 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 15

Rhinestone Cowboy at Montrose Country Club

Misfits Houston and Out at the Rodeo present Rhinestone Cowboy, a night of country, queerness, and rhinestones. Funds raised during the event will be donated to the 2025 Misfits Houston selected charity, Montrose Grace Place. 10 p.m.

Evolution at Art Club Houston

Evolution presents the first LGBTQ party at Art Club Houston. Featuring international superstar DJ Nina Flowers and resident DJs Sandro Monts and Geovanni Pacheco. 401 Franklin St. 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

Out at the Rodeo 2025 at the Houston Rodeo

Out at the Rodeo welcomes the LGBTQ community at the iconic Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for an unforgettable day of rodeo events, delicious food, live music, and heart-pounding carnival rides. The Champion Wine Garden at NRG Stadium. 3 p.m.

Friday, March 28

The Diana Foundation presents 72nd Diana Awards

Get ready for a night of glamour, hilarity, and heartfelt giving as The Diana Foundation—America’s oldest LGBTQ organization—proudly presents the 72nd Annual Diana Awards. Decorum at Pour Behavior, 2211 Travis St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 29

Trot for Trans Visibility 2025

Join Triple A Alliance in celebrating the annual Trans Day of Visibility with a 5k fun run. Proceeds will support the alliance and the Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas. Frost Town Brewing, 100 N. Jackson St. 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, March 30

LGBTQ+ Victory Fund presents Pride Under Pressure Champagne Brunch 2025

The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund hosts the annual Houston Champagne Brunch. This year’s theme is “Pride Under Pressure,” and the keynote speaker is US Representative Julie Johnson. Join OutSmart and the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund in supporting LGBTQ candidates while toasting out elected officials in Texas and beyond. Hyatt Regency Houston Downtown, 1200 Louisiana St. 11 a.m.

Sunday, April 20

Bunnies on the Bayou 46

Bunnies on the Bayou returns to Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston. The outdoor party features live outdoor DJs, entertainment, drinks, food for purchase, dancing, sponsor booths, and all proceeds go to the organization’s selected beneficiaries. 400 Texas Ave. 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 26

2025 Lavender Graduation at the Montrose Center

The Houston Lavender Graduation is a citywide celebration honoring LGBTQ+ students from colleges and universities across Houston. Whether you’re earning your associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree, you’re invited to join us for an unforgettable evening of recognition, community, and celebration! RSVP by April 3. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St.

Saturday, May 3

Normal Anomaly presents BQAF Music Festival 2025 – Visibility

The Normal Anomaly, Inc. presents BQAF Music Festival, an annual event that showcases the best in our Black LGBTQand Ally communities through arts and culture. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Frwy. 2 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.