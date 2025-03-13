Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, March 13 – 16

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, March 13

The Montrose Center presents Bringin’ in the Green 2025

LGBTQ Houston’s favorite St. Patrick’s Day celebration is back! The unforgettable evening of fun, benefitting the Montrose Center, features an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a luxury silent auction. 2711 Yupon St. 5 p.m.

Houston Ballet presents The Sleeping Beauty

The Houston Ballet presents Sir Ben Stevenson’s retelling of the classic fairy tale. Through March 23. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave. Performance times vary.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, March 14

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at Montrose Country Club

Gia LaRue hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 viewing party at Montrose Country Club. Drink specials and half-off appetizers. No cover. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 15

Barcode – Preston’s Cabinet of Curiosity Ides of March

Are you a punk? Do you like horror? Did you never outgrow your emo phase? Then this is the show for you! Hosted by Preston Steamed, with performances by Malevolent and Tisha Flowers and featuring Prince Puck and Billie Abizmal. Barcode, 817 Fairview St. 8 p.m.

J McCabe Band Live at Neon Boots

Come on out to Neon Boots for Bands, Bulls, and Boots, a rodeo after party featuring live music and free mechanical bull rides. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 9 p.m.

Houston Bears Go Wild at the Ripcord

The Houston Bears host their monthly bar night at the Ripcord. Members will be selling jello shots to support their 2025 charities: Omega House, Out for Education, and Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas. 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.

Rhinestone Cowboy at Montrose Country Club

Misfits Houston and Out at the Rodeo present Rhinestone Cowboy, a night of country, queerness, and rhinestones. Funds raised during the event will be donated to the 2025 Misfits Houston selected charity, Montrose Grace Place. 10 p.m.

Evolution at Art Club Houston

Evolution presents the first LGBTQ party at Art Club Houston. Featuring international superstar DJ Nina Flowers and resident DJs Sandro Monts and Geovanni Pacheco. 401 Franklin St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 16

Power Pop Drag Brunch at Montrose Country Club

Blackberri hosts Power Pop drag brunch at Montrose Country Club, with performances by Adriana LaRue, Mari Jane, and Amaya J Ross. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Michael’s Outpost – The Broad’s Way Off-Script

Michael’s Outpost and host Carmina Vavra are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a fully live sung show with resident cast members Ronna Mansfield and Amanda Marie Parker, with special guests Diana Alcaraz Villa and Michea Walls. 1419 Richmond Ave. 4 p.m.

ONGOING:

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Cirque du Soleil returns to Houston with ECHO, combining bold new visuals, a unique aesthetic, and vibrant characters that bring a universe of color and wonder to life. Read our interview with the show’s Artistic Director here. Under the big top at Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W. Through March 23.

SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday, March 22

Out at the Rodeo 2025 at the Houston Rodeo

Out at the Rodeo welcomes the LGBTQ community at the iconic Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for an unforgettable day of rodeo events, delicious food, live music, and heart-pounding carnival rides. The Champion Wine Garden at NRG Stadium. 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 23

Space City Rugby St. Paddy’s Car Wash

The ruggers of Space City Rugby will get your vehicle squeaky clean at their St. Paddy’s car wash. George Country Sports Bar. 617 Fairview St. 11 a.m.

Friday, March 28

The Diana Foundation presents 72nd Diana Awards

Get ready for a night of glamour, hilarity, and heartfelt giving as The Diana Foundation—America’s oldest LGBTQ organization—proudly presents the 72nd Annual Diana Awards. Decorum at Pour Behavior, 2211 Travis St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 29

Trot for Trans Visibility 2025

Join Triple A Alliance in celebrating the annual Trans Day of Visibility with a 5k fun run. Proceeds will support the alliance and the Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas. Frost Town Brewing, 100 N. Jackson St. 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, March 30

LGBTQ+ Victory Fund presents Pride Under Pressure Champagne Brunch 2025

The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund hosts the annual Houston Champagne Brunch. This year’s theme is “Pride Under Pressure,” and the keynote speaker is US Representative Julie Johnson. Join OutSmart and the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund in supporting LGBTQ candidates while toasting out elected officials in Texas and beyond. Hyatt Regency Houston Downtown, 1200 Louisiana St. 11 a.m.

Sunday, April 20

Bunnies on the Bayou 46

Bunnies on the Bayou returns to Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston. The outdoor party features live outdoor DJs, entertainment, drinks, food for purchase, dancing, sponsor booths, and all proceeds go to the organization’s selected beneficiaries. 400 Texas Ave. 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 26

2025 Lavender Graduation at the Montrose Center

The Houston Lavender Graduation is a citywide celebration honoring LGBTQ+ students from colleges and universities across Houston. Whether you’re earning your associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree, you’re invited to join us for an unforgettable evening of recognition, community, and celebration! RSVP by April 3. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St.

Saturday, May 3

Normal Anomaly presents BQAF Music Festival 2025 – Visibility

The Normal Anomaly, Inc. presents BQAF Music Festival, an annual event that showcases the best in our Black LGBTQand Ally communities through arts and culture. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Frwy. 2 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.