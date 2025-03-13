Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, March 13 – 16
Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.
Thursday, March 13
The Montrose Center presents Bringin’ in the Green 2025
LGBTQ Houston’s favorite St. Patrick’s Day celebration is back! The unforgettable evening of fun, benefitting the Montrose Center, features an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a luxury silent auction. 2711 Yupon St. 5 p.m.
Houston Ballet presents The Sleeping Beauty
The Houston Ballet presents Sir Ben Stevenson’s retelling of the classic fairy tale. Through March 23. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave. Performance times vary.
Steak Night at Pearl
Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.
Friday, March 14
RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at Montrose Country Club
Gia LaRue hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 viewing party at Montrose Country Club. Drink specials and half-off appetizers. No cover. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 15
Barcode – Preston’s Cabinet of Curiosity Ides of March
Are you a punk? Do you like horror? Did you never outgrow your emo phase? Then this is the show for you! Hosted by Preston Steamed, with performances by Malevolent and Tisha Flowers and featuring Prince Puck and Billie Abizmal. Barcode, 817 Fairview St. 8 p.m.
J McCabe Band Live at Neon Boots
Come on out to Neon Boots for Bands, Bulls, and Boots, a rodeo after party featuring live music and free mechanical bull rides. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 9 p.m.
Houston Bears Go Wild at the Ripcord
The Houston Bears host their monthly bar night at the Ripcord. Members will be selling jello shots to support their 2025 charities: Omega House, Out for Education, and Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas. 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.
Rhinestone Cowboy at Montrose Country Club
Misfits Houston and Out at the Rodeo present Rhinestone Cowboy, a night of country, queerness, and rhinestones. Funds raised during the event will be donated to the 2025 Misfits Houston selected charity, Montrose Grace Place. 10 p.m.
Evolution at Art Club Houston
Evolution presents the first LGBTQ party at Art Club Houston. Featuring international superstar DJ Nina Flowers and resident DJs Sandro Monts and Geovanni Pacheco. 401 Franklin St. 10 p.m.
Sunday, March 16
Power Pop Drag Brunch at Montrose Country Club
Blackberri hosts Power Pop drag brunch at Montrose Country Club, with performances by Adriana LaRue, Mari Jane, and Amaya J Ross. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.
Michael’s Outpost – The Broad’s Way Off-Script
Michael’s Outpost and host Carmina Vavra are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a fully live sung show with resident cast members Ronna Mansfield and Amanda Marie Parker, with special guests Diana Alcaraz Villa and Michea Walls. 1419 Richmond Ave. 4 p.m.
ONGOING:
Cirque du Soleil ECHO
Cirque du Soleil returns to Houston with ECHO, combining bold new visuals, a unique aesthetic, and vibrant characters that bring a universe of color and wonder to life. Read our interview with the show’s Artistic Director here. Under the big top at Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W. Through March 23.
SAVE THE DATE!
Saturday, March 22
Out at the Rodeo 2025 at the Houston Rodeo
Out at the Rodeo welcomes the LGBTQ community at the iconic Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for an unforgettable day of rodeo events, delicious food, live music, and heart-pounding carnival rides. The Champion Wine Garden at NRG Stadium. 3 p.m.
Sunday, March 23
Space City Rugby St. Paddy’s Car Wash
The ruggers of Space City Rugby will get your vehicle squeaky clean at their St. Paddy’s car wash. George Country Sports Bar. 617 Fairview St. 11 a.m.
Friday, March 28
The Diana Foundation presents 72nd Diana Awards
Get ready for a night of glamour, hilarity, and heartfelt giving as The Diana Foundation—America’s oldest LGBTQ organization—proudly presents the 72nd Annual Diana Awards. Decorum at Pour Behavior, 2211 Travis St. 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 29
Trot for Trans Visibility 2025
Join Triple A Alliance in celebrating the annual Trans Day of Visibility with a 5k fun run. Proceeds will support the alliance and the Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas. Frost Town Brewing, 100 N. Jackson St. 8:30 a.m.
Sunday, March 30
LGBTQ+ Victory Fund presents Pride Under Pressure Champagne Brunch 2025
The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund hosts the annual Houston Champagne Brunch. This year’s theme is “Pride Under Pressure,” and the keynote speaker is US Representative Julie Johnson. Join OutSmart and the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund in supporting LGBTQ candidates while toasting out elected officials in Texas and beyond. Hyatt Regency Houston Downtown, 1200 Louisiana St. 11 a.m.
Sunday, April 20
Bunnies on the Bayou 46
Bunnies on the Bayou returns to Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston. The outdoor party features live outdoor DJs, entertainment, drinks, food for purchase, dancing, sponsor booths, and all proceeds go to the organization’s selected beneficiaries. 400 Texas Ave. 1 p.m.
Saturday, April 26
2025 Lavender Graduation at the Montrose Center
The Houston Lavender Graduation is a citywide celebration honoring LGBTQ+ students from colleges and universities across Houston. Whether you’re earning your associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree, you’re invited to join us for an unforgettable evening of recognition, community, and celebration! RSVP by April 3. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St.
Saturday, May 3
Normal Anomaly presents BQAF Music Festival 2025 – Visibility
The Normal Anomaly, Inc. presents BQAF Music Festival, an annual event that showcases the best in our Black LGBTQand Ally communities through arts and culture. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Frwy. 2 p.m.