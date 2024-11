4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

A festive crowd joined the Pope of Trash himself, John Waters, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts for a screening of his original film Hairspray with live commentary from the iconic director.

First released in 1988, the film stars a young Ricki Lake as Tracy Turnblad, Divine as her mother Edna, and an all-star cast including Debbie Harry, Ruth Brown, Mink Stole, Jerry Stiller, and Sonny Bono.