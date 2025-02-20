Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, February 20 – 23

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, February 20

Country Line Dance Class at Pearl Bar

Break out your boots and get ready for Out at the Rodeo with a country line dance class with Megan Lopez. Pearl Bar, 4216 Washington Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 21

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at Rich’s

Gia LaRue hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 viewing party at Rich’s Houston. Drink specials and half-off appetizers. No cover. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

The Frisky Fiasco at Coronation Theater

Step into the captivating world of The Frisky Fiasco, an improvised burlesque comedy show that will tantalize your senses and tickle your funny bone! The Coronation Theater, 3420 Rusk St. 7:30 p.m.

Treasure! at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston and Mistress Isabelle Brooks present Treasure!, with two rising stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17, Jewels Sparkles and Lexi Love. 810 Pacific St. 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 22

TMAH presents All You Can Wear Clothing Swap

Kick off the new year by clearing out your closet and updating your wardrobe. This event is open to Houston’s entire transgender community. Proceeds benefit the Transmasculine Alliance Houston surgery fund. The MOntrose Center, 401 Branard St. 10 a.m.

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic at the Montrose Center

Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic will assist in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center. 11 a.m.

Houston Gaymers December Main Meetup

Join the Houston Gaymers and new friends while playing some of your favorite games. Every major system is represented with new fresh titles updated each month. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Transparent Closet presents Mardi Gras Un-Masquerade Ball for All 2025

First Christian Church Katy presents a Mardi Gras Un-Masquerade Ball featuring live DJ, dancing, dessert bar, and much more. Everyone 18 and up is welcome, and tickets are just $10 per person—because being fabulous shouldn’t break the bank. 22101 Morton Ranch Road, Katy. 7 p.m.

Preston’s Cabinet of Curiosity – Spooky Times at Barcode

Barcode Houston presents another tantalizing edition of Preston’s Cabinet of Curiosity. If you’re a fan of horror, emo, punk rock, and chaos then you won’t want to miss this show! 817 Fariview St. 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at Rich’s

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service drag brunch at Rich’s Houston, with performances by a rotating weekly cast. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Rugby and Chill at George

Pull up to George Country Sports Bar and meet the Space City Rugby team, ask all your rugby questions, and snag some fresh merch. 617 Fairview St. 3 p.m.

USWNT Watch Party at Side Peace

Join Space City Pride FC at Pearl Side Peace for a watch party as the US Women’s National Team take on Australia. 4218 Washington Ave. 4 p.m.

ONGOING:

Miss La Raj’s House of Dystopian Futures at MATCH

The Catastrophic Theatre presents the world premiere of Miss La Raj’s House of Dystopian Futures, by Houston writer-director-actor Candice D’Meza. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. Through March 1

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Cirque du Doleil returns to Houston with ECHO, combining bold new visuals, a unique aesthetic, and vibrant characters that bring a universe of color and wonder to life. Read our interview with the show’s Artistic Director here. Under the big top at Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W. Through March 23.

SAVE THE DATE!

Friday, February 28

Cowboys & Caviar Fundraiser at Fiora’s

Fiora’s Bottle Shop presents the Cowboys & Caviar fundraising event at the Montrose Collective benefitting the OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News and Media and Out at the Rodeo. Saddle up for a night of caviar bumps, champagne pairings and cowboy fun!

Saturday, March 8

Pride Chorus Houston: HERstory

Pride Chorus Houston presents “HERstory: A Celebration of Women’s Voices.” Performed on International Women’s Day, this remarkable concert pays tribute to the incredible women who have shaped our world. Unity of Houston, 2929 Unity Dr. 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

Allies in Hope presents 36th Annual Walk to End HIV

Allies in Hope presents the 36th annual Walk to End HIV, a powerful community event supporting their mission to end the HIV epidemic in Greater Houston. Sam Houston Park, 343 Allen Pkwy. 9 a.m.

Thursday, March 13

The Montrose Center presents Bringin’ in the Green 2025

LGBTQ Houston’s favorite St. Patrick’s Day celebration is back! The unforgettable evening of fun, benefitting the Montrose Center, features an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a luxury silent auction. 2711 Yupon St. 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

Out at the Rodeo 2025

Out at the Rodeo welcomes the LGBTQ community at the iconic Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for an unforgettable day of rodeo events, delicious food, live music, and heart-pounding carnival rides. The Champion Wine Garden at NRG Stadium. 3 p.m.

Friday, March 28

The Diana Foundation presents 72nd Diana Awards

Get ready for a night of glamour, hilarity, and heartfelt giving as The Diana Foundation—America’s oldest LGBTQ organization—proudly presents the 72nd Annual Diana Awards. Decorum at Pour Behavior, 2211 Travis St. 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 20

Bunnies on the Bayou 46

Bunnies on the Bayou returns to Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston. The outdoor party features live outdoor DJs, entertainment, drinks, food for purchase, dancing, sponsor booths, and all proceeds go to the organization’s selected beneficiaries. 400 Texas Ave. 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

Normal Anomaly presents BQAF Music Festival 2025 – Visibility

The Normal Anomaly, Inc. presents BQAF Music Festival, an annual event that showcases the best in our Black LGBTQand Ally communities through arts and culture. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Frwy. 2 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.