Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, February 6 – 9

Thursday, February 6

Out@TUTS for Mean Girls

Theatre Under The Stars hosts a post-show reception for LGBTQ audience members and friends featuring free bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. Show time 7:30 p.m. Reception follows.

Drag Bingo Benefit at Los Robles

Join the UH LGBTQ Alumni Association for their annual Drag Bingo fundraiser, with all proceeds going towards their Scholarship and Emergency Crisis Aid Fund. Los Robles Bar and Grill, 10444 Hempstead Rd. 6:30 p.m.

Laugh Track at Michael’s Outpost

Blackberri hosts Laugh Tracks, featuring Luna of the Lilies, DeyJzah Opulent Mirage, Mari Jane, and Dynasty Banks. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave. 9 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. There are low-carb and healthy options for those trying to make better food choices. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 7

National Black HIV Awareness Day

The Montrose Center sponsors a health and wellness resource fair to observe National Black HIV Awareness Day and increase awareness, spark conversations, and highlight the work being done to reduce HIV transmission in communities of color. 401 Branard St. 4 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at Ripcord

Ripcord Houston hosts a viewing party for Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, hosted by Adriana LaRue. 715 Fairview St. 7 p.m.

Showgirls at Rich’s

Join host Marsha Mellow and a rotating cast of Houston’s top drag performers at Rich’s Houston for an evening of glitz, talent, spectacular performances, and expertly choreographed entertainment. 202 Tuam St. 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 8

Wags & Whiskers Luncheon and Pet Fashion Show

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston honors Houston legend Frank Billingsley at Wags & Whiskers, a fundraiser for the Animeals on Wheels program providing free pet food to dogs and cats of homebound seniors. Hotel ZaZa, 5701 Main St. 11 a.m.

The Roomers Valentine’s Drag Extravaganza

The Room Bar and Lounge presentsa special Valentine’s edition of Roomers, hosted by Annalee Naylor and Blackberri. Other performers include Serena the Teenage Bitch, Ms. Mykie, and Deyjzah Opulent Mirage. 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. 11 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at Rich’s

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service drag brunch at Rich’s Houston, with performances by Adeciya Iman, Eddie Divas and Amaya J Ross. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Pride Day at HGO for La Bohème

Join Houston Grand Opera for Pride Day at a matinee of Puccini’s timeless La Bohème. This special event features a performance by Pride Chorus Houston and a special brunch menu with themed cocktails. OutSmart readers can buy one ticket and get another one 50% off using code OUTSMART50. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 2 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

February 14

Love (not-so) Straight Up 2025

Love (not-so) Straight Up 2025 is a night filled with joy, community, and purpose. This unforgettable evening brings together Houston’s LGBTQ community and allies to celebrate love in all its forms while supporting the life-changing mission of Out For Education. Elation Physical Therapy, 734 North Loop. 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 15

Project Love Gala

Brazoria County Pride presents an evening supporting local LGBTQ initiatives. Experience a night of entertainment, connection, and community. Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd, Lake Jackson. 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

36th Annual Walk to End HIV

Allies in Hope presents the 36th annual Walk to End HIV, a powerful community event supporting their mission to end the HIV epidemic in Greater Houston. Sam Houston Park, 343 Allen Pkwy. 9 a.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.