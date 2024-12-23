OutSmart‘s Top Stories from 2024

10 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

2024 was an eventful year, from politics to entertainment and everything in between. Here’s a list of the year’s most-read stories, offering a compelling snapshot of what resonated with Houston’s wonderfully diverse LGBTQ community.

From the highly-anticipated annual Gayest & Greatest Awards—celebrating the exceptional contributions of individuals and businesses chosen by reader votes—to our broad coverage of local and national elections, these are the stories that grabbed our readers’ attention.

2024 brought news of a few bittersweet farewells, as well as a vibrant new face at the head of one of Houston’s leading community organizations.

Arts and entertainment were well-represented, with major concert tours coming to town, and the Menil Drawing Institute was home for a groundbreaking artwork that went through three evolutions before our eyes.

Rounding out the list, a SignOut column was among the most-clicked stories of the year. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the forecast was for November, as LGBTQ Houstonians looked to the stars to get an idea of what might be in store for that fateful month.

This selection is just a glimpse of what OutSmart offers. With our free monthly print edition available across Houston and Galveston, plus our weekly newsletter and social media updates on Facebook, Instagram, and X, staying informed has never been easier.

13. Uglies, Monsters, and Phobias? Oh my!

by David Clarke

The spooky month of October brought a profile of Houston’s own Grey Matter, an FX artist whose drag creations caught the attention of ther Boulet Brothers and their Dragula competition. Read the story here.

12. Madonna Tour Hits Houston—March 28-29 at Toyota Center

by Connor Behrens

Madonna returned to Houston for two shows in March as part of her twelfth concert tour, The Celebration Tour. We spoke to three local LGBTQ superfans about her impact on their lives over the years. Read the story here.

11. Leading with Purpose: Avery Belyeu is the New CEO of the Montrose Center

by Ryan Leach

Also in March, we introduced our readers to the Montrose Center’s dynamic new CEO Avery Belyeu, who came to the role following the retirement of longtime director Ann Robison. Read the story here.

10. Witnessing Queer Joy

by Andrew Edmonson

In January, and again in April, we updated the story of the ongoing evolution of artist Marc Bauer‘s installation RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, at the Menil Drawing Institute. Read the story here.

9. Cyndi Lauper’s Farewell Tour: A Journey Through Her Career

by Gregg Shapiro

Ahead of her farewell tour’s Houston show, superstar LGBTQ icon Cyndi Lauper graciously made time to chat with OutSmart about her 40-year career in music and activism. Read the story here.

8. Anti-LGBTQ Rhetoric Helps Trump Win Decisive Victory over Harris

by Lisa Keen

In the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election, our political correspondent looked into the role anti-LGBTQ—and especially anti-trans—ads played in the outcome in several swing states. Read the story here.

7. Kennedy Loftin Retires from the Montrose Center

by Brandon Wolf

Kennedy Loftin, the Montrose Center’s longtime Chief Development Officer, stepped down from his position. During his tenure, Loftin expanded the Center’s fundraising exponentially, including a $27.5 million campaign to build the Law Harrington Senior Living Center, the nation’s largest LGBTQ-affirming senior center. Read the story here.

6. Houston LGBTQ+ Caucus’ 2024 Texas Primary Election Endorsements

by OutSmart Staff

With a contentious race for the Democratic nomination for US Senate, the March 5 primary elections generated massive interest from politically-engaged OutSmart readers, making our report on the endorsements from the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus among the most-read stories of the year. Read the story here.

5. Obituary: AIDS Activist Hydeia Broadbent

by OutSmart Staff Reporters



Lifelong AHIV/IDS activist Hydeia Broadbent passed away in in February at the age of 39. HIV-positive since birth, Broadbent came to national prominence in 1996, when she appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show and other national news and talk programs at the age of 11. Read the story here.

4. Frank Billingsley Reflects on Nearly 30 Years at KPRC 2

by Connor Behrens

KPRC 2’s chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley retired in June, marking the end of a stint that began in February 1995. OutSmart caught up with the legendary weatherman to chat about his legacy, the most memorable moments of his career, and what he has planned for retirement. Read the story here.

3. Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Sparks Controversy with Speech

by CNN Newsroom



In May, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker set off waves of criticism during a commencement address. In addition to calling Pride Month a “deadly sin,” Butker also suggested that women find more fulfillment through getting married and having children than by pursuing careers. Read the story here.

2. SignOut Horoscope: November’s Celestial Shifts

by Lilly Roddy

OutSmart readers are always eager to learn what the stars have in store, and November’s horoscope was one of the most-read stories of 2024. Read the story here.

1. OutSmart’s 2024 Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards

by OutSmart Staff Reporters

Every year, OutSmart‘s annual Gayest & Greatest Awards voting keeps readers coming back again and again to cast their ballots for the people and businesses that make Houston great. 2024 was no exception, with readers logging in nearly 40 thousand times to cast almost 100,000 votes. Read the story here.