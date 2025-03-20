Persephone’s Game of Drag Returns to South Beach for Its Fourth Year

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The legendary nightclub South Beach has long been at the epicenter of Houston’s drag scene. They usually bring you all the RuPaul’s Drag Race queens long before anybody else can even touch them, and they have also added an iconic local contest to their lineup. Persephone’s Game of Drag Season 4 kicked off on March 6th and will have nine weeks of razor’s edge competition, gag-worthy performances, and enough surprises to slay an audience. Scheduled weekly on Thursdays, this is the late-night place to see some of Houston’s ultimate drag artists.

Contestants battle it out in a series of visual and performance challenges that will test skills, illusion, and artistry. According to organizers, “With the ever-glamorous Queen Persephone at the helm, alongside resident judge Rachel BF, and a rotating roster of Houston’s brightest drag stars, the competition promises electric performances, eye-catching runway looks, and plenty of twists and turns.”

Queen Persephone, one of Houston’s celebrated drag performers and the mastermind behind Persephone’s Game of Drag, also hosts the weekly competition. Persephone told OutSmart that her contest is designed “to champion emerging talent, foster a platform for creativity, self-expression, and community empowerment.” This is the contest’s fourth year at South Beach, and the legacy is growing as the number ticks up.

This is a wild time for drag, facing increasing legal opposition despite its growing popularity. “We are proud to continue this tradition of showcasing exceptional drag talent in Houston,” says Persephone. “Drag is a vital part of our community and our culture, and events like this remind us all of the importance of visibility. In the face of oppressive laws and hate-filled rhetoric, we will keep performing, keep fighting, and keep celebrating.”

Persephone further explains, “Drag is an art form that allows us to express ourselves fully, and in times of adversity, it becomes even more essential. This season of Game of Drag will remind everyone that we are here, we are strong, and we are unapologetic. We will not be silenced.” The cultural stakes are high, but the show is just as fun as it ever has been. So, if you’re looking for some great drag, look no further than South Beach every Thursday night at 11:00 pm until the final show, scheduled for May 1st.