In the Heights Gets a Bold, Joy-Fueled Revival at TUTS

A brand new production of In the Heights, the first musical hit by Lin-Manuel Miranda, at Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) is set to bring the spirit, energy, and resilience of the Washington Heights community to the Hobby Center stage. Director and choreographer William Carlos Angulo is teaming up with his partner in life and art-making, associate director Diego Alejandro González, for his ninth interpretation of the Tony Award-winning production. Together, the combined creative force is thrilled to share the message of triumph over adversity with radical joy as resistance.

Having grown up worlds apart, González in the Rio Grande Valley by way of Mexico and Angulo in Chicago, the husbands each discovered musical theater at an early age. “I moved to the US when I was in my early teens and never really found my way in sports,” González explains. A natural love for the arts soon sparked. “I felt really supported by the community in South Texas, which is made up of Chicanos and Mexican Americans by the border. I found the right people to show me the way, including friends who were trying to do more arts programming for our community.”

Influenced by his tight-knit community in Chicago, Angulo drew inspiration from those closest to him. “I have a family that loves to sing and dance, so music and dance were a part of my daily life. I was making up dances when I was two, three years old and I fell in love with it that way,” he says. “When I was in high school, I trained at Ballet Chicago and I was in choir. I was always auditioning for my school shows. I really loved musical theater.”

Angulo received his Bachelors of Fine Arts in performance and moved to New York to pursue performing, which eventually segued into choreographing, playwriting and directing. González was living in New York’s Washington Heights when he received an Instagram message from Angulo, whom he recognized from Angulo’s work on another production of In the Heights. That was the spark that resulted in both a professional and romantic collaboration.

“All the Latinos in our industry know each other,” Angulo says with a laugh. “I messaged him and we had a businessy kind of meeting and talked about our work. I was really interested in not just him as a person, but also everything he had to say. He was so smart.” When González invited Angulo to a show days later, the chemistry between the two was undeniable. “After that [show] we went and had margaritas and that was our first date.”

Now married, the couple are thrilled to collaborate on the TUTS production of In The Heights. The story follows Usnavi, a bodega owner in Washington Heights who dreams of leaving his neighborhood for the Dominican Republic. Audiences meet residents of his Latino community, each with their own dreams and aspirations. As they navigate their individual challenges, they learn the importance of community and the power of dreams, all set against the backdrop of vibrant music and culture.

“I think William’s mind is so brilliant. It fills my life with so much awe to be his husband,” says González. “As an artist, I feel like every day is an adventure, and every day is like a bold invitation to think outside the box and make something new and be brave, investigate and explore.”

Angulo adds, “Ever since we started collaborating together I really felt this balance of being husbands and partners, and also artistic collaborators.”

Angulo first encountered In the Heights via a happenstance invitation. “I knew nothing about it. I went and sat in the eighth row center and just cried my freaking eyes out. I’d never seen anything like it,” he recalls. “I had this moment watching the show where I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s me. That’s literally me.’”

For González, “having lived in Washington Heights for a few years among a community that feels like the people in the show, that’s how I was meant to encounter the story—by living some of it. And then as an artist, getting to explore it with this fantastic community and creative partner.”

With a cast of Puerto Rican and Dominican actors, the artists explain that the familial vibes and dedication of the cast and crew is palpable. “There’s some kind of implicit trust that exists with this group that just makes it possible to really sprint ahead with the work,” Angulo says. “Everybody’s leaned in, giving it all of their skill and heart.” The director and choreographer goes on to highlight the optimistic theme of the production. “I think that In the Heights is such a joy bomb. So much so, that we can sometimes forget who the bad guy in the story is—gentrification and systemic removal—because they’re never on stage. I really think that joy as resistance is the most important message in the world.”



Angulo also argues that the message of the production is more topical than ever. “We live in a time when people are getting snatched off the street and sent away to prisons far away, separated from their families and buried deep into the system. In those moments, I really feel that community is our way forward. In the Heights is a blueprint for our survival. Community is something that can literally save people’s lives. In the Heights certainly has had that power over my life.”

The couple agree that this production of the hit musical is filled with heart, showcases mucho talent, and offers a fresh take on a Broadway favorite. “There is always something new,” says Gonzáles. “Audiences who have followed this show for a while can expect to see new parts of the ‘Heights’ that maybe they didn’t think existed.”

“The layers and the depth at which we’re able to go in such a short amount of time is really astounding,” adds Angulo. “When people come and see it, they’re really going to be blown away.”

Thursday, May 29 is the LGBTQ Out@TUTS performance with a post-show celebration featuring free bites, drink specials, and live music. Discounted tickets are available by entering code OUT@TUTS when reserving for this performance at www.tuts.org/tickets/outtuts.

WHAT: In the Heights

WHEN: May 20 to June 1

WHERE: Theatre Under The Stars

INFO: https://www.tuts.org/shows/in-the-heights-2