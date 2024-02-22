Houston LGBTQ+ Caucus’ 2024 Texas Primary Election Endorsements
Election Day is March 5, and endorsement cards can be printed and taken to the polls.
By OutSmart Staff
The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus (The Caucus) has issued its endorsements for Texas’ 2024 primary election. Election Day is Tuesday, March 5, and early voting takes place from February 20 through March 1.
The Caucus was founded in 1975 with the mission to elect equality-minded candidates to office at all levels of government. With over 350 members having joined the organization’s January 27 primary endorsement meeting, The Caucus ultimately endorsed 41 candidates for the upcoming election.
“Our membership has made their voices heard, and we are proud to endorse these candidates for the 2024 Primary Elections,” said Caucus President Austin Davis Ruiz. “Thank you to all the screeners, candidates, members, and volunteers that made our endorsement meeting an incredible success.”
All of the Caucus’ endorsements are available to download and print to take to the polling place. It is important to note that the use of any electronic devices—including mobile phones—is prohibited at polling places, but printed endorsement cards are allowed. To find a polling place, visit harrisvotes.com.
Here is the complete list of the Caucus’s endorsements for the 2024 primary elections:
U.S. Senator – Roland Gutierrez
U.S. Representative, District 7 – Lizzie Fletcher
U.S. Representative, District 18 – Sheila Jackson Lee
U.S. Representative, District 38 – Melissa McDonough
Railroad Commissioner – Bill Burch
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 – DaSean Jones
State Senator, District 7 – Nasir H. Malik
State Senator, District 15 – Molly Cook
State Representative, District 27 – Ronald Reynolds
State Representative, District 130 – Henry Arturo
State Representative, District 131 – Alma A. Allen
State Representative, District 139 – Mo Jenkins
State Representative, District 142 – Danyahel (Danny) Norris
State Representative, District 146 – Lauren Ashley Simmons
Justice 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 2 – Brendetta Scott
Justice 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 8 – Richard Hightower
Justice 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 – Jerry Zimmerer
Justice 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 4 – Charles Spain
Justice 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 6 – Meagan Hassan
District Judge, 125th Judicial District – Kyle Carter
District Judge, 127th Judicial District – R.K. Sandill
District Judge, 133rd Judicial District – Nicole Perdue
District Judge, 151st Judicial District – Mike Engelhart
District Judge, 152nd Judicial District – Robert K. Schaffer
District Judge, 164th Judicial District – Joy Dawson Thomas
District Judge, 338th Judicial District – Allison Jackson-Mathis
District Judge, 387th Judicial District – Janet Buening Heppard
District Judge, 486th Judicial District – Gemayel “G” Haynes
District Judge, 507th Judicial District – Lillian Henny Alexander
Harris County District Attorney – Sean Teare
Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 16 – Ashley Mayes Guice
Harris Probate Court No. 5 – Fransheneka “Fran” Watson
Harris County Attorney – Christian D. Menefee
Harris County Sheriff – Ed Gonzalez
Harris County Tax-Assessor-Collector – Annette Ramirez
Harris County Department of Education, Place 3 – Josh Wallenstein
Harris County Department of Education, Place 6, Precinct 1 – John Fitzgerald McGee Harris County Constable Precinct 1 – Alan Rosen
Harris County County Constable Precinct 2 – Jerry Garcia
Harris County Count Constable Precinct 5 – Jerry Rodriguez
Harris County County Constable Precinct 7 – James “Smokie” Phillips
Comments