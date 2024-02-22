Houston LGBTQ+ Caucus’ 2024 Texas Primary Election Endorsements 

By OutSmart Staff

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus (The Caucus) has issued its endorsements for Texas’ 2024 primary election. Election Day is Tuesday, March 5, and early voting takes place from February 20 through March 1.

The Caucus was founded in 1975 with the mission to elect equality-minded candidates to office at all levels of government. With over 350 members having joined the organization’s January 27 primary endorsement meeting, The Caucus ultimately endorsed 41 candidates for the upcoming election.

“Our membership has made their voices heard, and we are proud to endorse these candidates for the 2024 Primary Elections,” said Caucus President Austin Davis Ruiz. “Thank you to all the screeners, candidates, members, and volunteers that made our endorsement meeting an incredible success.”

All of the Caucus’ endorsements are available to download and print to take to the polling place. It is important to note that the use of any electronic devices—including mobile phones—is prohibited at polling places, but printed endorsement cards are allowed. To find a polling place, visit harrisvotes.com.

Here is the complete list of the Caucus’s endorsements for the 2024 primary elections:

U.S. Senator – Roland Gutierrez

U.S. Representative, District 7 – Lizzie Fletcher

U.S. Representative, District 18 – Sheila Jackson Lee

U.S. Representative, District 38 – Melissa McDonough

Railroad Commissioner – Bill Burch

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 – DaSean Jones

State Senator, District 7 – Nasir H. Malik

State Senator, District 15 – Molly Cook

State Representative, District 27 – Ronald Reynolds

State Representative, District 130 – Henry Arturo

State Representative, District 131 – Alma A. Allen

State Representative, District 139 – Mo Jenkins

State Representative, District 142 – Danyahel (Danny) Norris

State Representative, District 146 – Lauren Ashley Simmons

Justice 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 2 – Brendetta Scott

Justice 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 8 – Richard Hightower

Justice 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 – Jerry Zimmerer

Justice 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 4 – Charles Spain

Justice 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 6 – Meagan Hassan

District Judge, 125th Judicial District – Kyle Carter

District Judge, 127th Judicial District – R.K. Sandill

District Judge, 133rd Judicial District – Nicole Perdue

District Judge, 151st Judicial District – Mike Engelhart

District Judge, 152nd Judicial District – Robert K. Schaffer

District Judge, 164th Judicial District – Joy Dawson Thomas

District Judge, 338th Judicial District – Allison Jackson-Mathis

District Judge, 387th Judicial District – Janet Buening Heppard

District Judge, 486th Judicial District – Gemayel “G” Haynes

District Judge, 507th Judicial District – Lillian Henny Alexander

Harris County District Attorney – Sean Teare

Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 16 – Ashley Mayes Guice

Harris Probate Court No. 5 – Fransheneka “Fran” Watson

Harris County Attorney – Christian D. Menefee

Harris County Sheriff – Ed Gonzalez

Harris County Tax-Assessor-Collector – Annette Ramirez

Harris County Department of Education, Place 3 – Josh Wallenstein

Harris County Department of Education, Place 6, Precinct 1 – John Fitzgerald McGee Harris County Constable Precinct 1 – Alan Rosen

Harris County County Constable Precinct 2 – Jerry Garcia

Harris County Count Constable Precinct 5 – Jerry Rodriguez

Harris County County Constable Precinct 7 – James “Smokie” Phillips