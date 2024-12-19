Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, December 19 – 22

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, December 19

The Woodlands Pride: Pride Social at Mahoney’s

The Woodlands Pride hosts a Pride Happy Hour featuring delicious food, cocktails, and mocktails. Mahoney’s Tex-ish Bar and Restaurant, 99 Waterway Square Plz. 5 p.m.

Holiday Gift Exchange at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a white elephant gift exchange. Bring a wrapped gift valued at approximately $15 to participate. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

TUTS Out@TUTS – Disney’s Frozen

Theatre Under The Stars hosts a post-show reception for LGBTQ audience members and friends featuring free bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. Show time 7:30 p.m. Reception follows.

Laugh Track at Michael’s Outpost

Carmina Vavra hosts Laugh Track, featuring resident cast members Dynasty Banks and Annalee Naylor, as well as extra special guests Bailey Wayne Hundl and Rachel BF! Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave. 9 p.m.

Joel Kim Booster at Houston Improv

Joel Kim Booster, who was named one of The Queer Young Comics Redefining American Humor by the New York Times, brings his Rude Little Pig show to Houston Improv. 7620 Katy Freeway, Space 455. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 20

OutSmart’s 2024 Holiday Party at Rich’s

’Tis the season to make the yuletide fabulously gay! Join OutSmart’s 2024 holiday party for a festive evening of laughter, mingling, and celebrating with our cherished friends and advertisers. Rich’s Houston, 202 Tuam St. 6 p.m.

Pink Pony Club at South Beach Houston

Join South Beach Houston and Bootyjuice in celebrating everything queer like the 2024’s most popular LGBT anthem. With performances by Adriana and Reign LaRue. 810 Pacific St. 11 p.m.

Saturday, December 21

Houston Gaymers December Main Meetup

Join the Houston Gaymers and new friends while playing some of your favorite games. Every major system is represented with new fresh titles updated each month. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Pearl Bar Holiday Potluck

Pearl Bar hosts a festive holiday potluck. The event is free to attend. Bring a dish to share! 6 p.m.

JR’s Annual Christmas Party

JR’s Houston celebrates the holidays with drink specials, gogo dancers, beats by DJ Atreyu Frausto, and karaoke hosted by Phoebe Seymour. 8 p.m. 808 Pacific St.

Sunday, December 22

Sunday Service – Christmas Drag Brunch

Blackberri hosts a Christmas extravaganza brunch at Rich’s Houston, with performances by Amaya J Ross, Jazell Barbie Royale, and Barry Mii Dandy. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

AJAB – Assigned Jolly at Birth

Assigned Jolly at Birth is dedicated to providing a safe and welcoming space for trans and nonbinary individuals to celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones. Open to all ages, the purpose of the event is to offer gender-affirming supplies and raise funds to support the work of the Mahogany Project. Wonderlikewander, 2506 La Branch St. 3 p.m.

ONGOING:

TUTS: The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical

Written by Theatre Under The Stars Artistic Director Dan Knechteges and Megan Larche Dominick, The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical takes you inside the annual holiday party at a large company that no one knows is on the brink of disaster. To save their beloved company and their jobs, the employees must create the ugliest Christmas sweater ever made! Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. Show times vary. Through December 22.

Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green

Glide beneath the glittering lights of downtown Houston and discover the holiday magic on Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green! Through February 2. 1500 McKinney St. Hours vary.

SAVE THE DATE!

January 18, 2025

Mix-MATCH Mixed Arts Festival

The 2025 Mix-MATCH Festival centers on collaboration and inclusivity, featuring theater, dance, music, performance art, film, and visual art—all in a single afternoon. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. 3 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.