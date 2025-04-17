Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, April 17 – 20

8 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, April 17

Alley Theatre’s ActOUT for Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: a Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Ticket holders for the Alley Theatre production of Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: a Sherlock Holmes Mystery can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. Check out our story about Alley actor Todd Waite‘s farewell performance as Sherlock. 615 Texas Ave. Reception starts at 6:30 p.m.

Main Street Theater’s Pride Night for Memoriam

Main Street Theater hosts a pre-show happy hour and SingOUT Cabaret before the performance of Memoriam, a powerful story of family and what memories mean, who owns them, and what we owe to future generations. 2540 Times Blvd. Reception starts at 6:30 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. There are low-carb and healthy options for those trying to make better food choices. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Space City Classic Kick-Off at Frost Town

Space City Pride FC will host a bingo fundraiser for Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas at Frost Town Brewing. All proceeds go directly to trans and non-binary Texans for the documents needed to update their IDs. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

Friday, April 18

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at Montrose Country Club

Gia LaRue hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 viewing party at Montrose Country Club. Drink specials and half-off appetizers. No cover. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Texas Latino/a/x Contemporary Dance Festival at MATCH

Pilot Dance Project presents the 5th annual Texas Latino/a/x Contemporary Dance Festival at MATCH. This year’s festival features twenty original dance works representing local, regional, national, and international artists. Read about some of the performers here. Performances on April 18 and 19. 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 19

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic at the Montrose Center

Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic will assist in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center. 11 a.m.

SOAKED! at Montrose Country Club

Revelry presents Soaked! The hottest pool party in Texas is at the Montrose Country Club, featuring DJ international DJ Dan Slater. 1 p.m.

Houston Gaymers April Main Meetup

Join the Houston Gaymers and new friends while playing some of your favorite games. Every major system is represented with new fresh titles updated each month. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Houston Dash Watch Party at Pearl Side Peace

Pearl Side Peace hosts a watch party as the Houston Dash take on the KC Current. 6 p.m.

JACK’d RABBIT at Rich’s Houston

Revelry presents its Easter weekend main event: JACK’d Rabbit featuring superstar DJ Joe Gauthreaux, at the original Rich’s Houston. 2401 San Jacinto St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 20

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at Montrose Country Club

Annalee Naylor hosts a Sunday Service drag brunch at Montrose Country Club. with performances by Barry Mii Dandy, Deyzjah Opulent Mirage, and Alexxa Oasis. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Bunnies on the Bayou 46

Bunnies on the Bayou returns to Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston. The outdoor party features live outdoor DJs, entertainment, drinks, food for purchase, dancing, sponsor booths, and all proceeds go to the organization’s selected beneficiaries. 400 Texas Ave. 1 p.m.

Resurrection at Rich’s Houston

Revelry presents Resurrection, the official Bunnies on the Bayou after party featuring DJ Ben Bakson and Stephen Jusko and the newly-resurrected Rich’s Houston. 4 p.m.

Queer Cabaret at Barcode Houston

Barcode Houston presents a special 4.20 edition of Queer Cabaret hosted by Preston Steamed, with performances by Cheri Bomb, Marywahna, Señor Mexiken, and more. 817 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

ONGOING

Tamara de Lempicka at MFAH

Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a major retrospective of the works of Art Deco icon Tamara de Lempicka. Featuring more than 90 works of art, the exhibition traverses Lempicka’s career from her beginnings in Paris to the decade she spent in New York and Los Angeles in the 1940s. Read our story on Tamara de Lempicka here. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. Through May 26.

SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday, April 26

Drag Brunch Extravaganza at Gristworkz

The University of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Association presents Drag Brunch Extravaganza, a student scholorship fundraiser featuring Sauvignon Blanca, Preston Steamed, and Shookarena. Grisstworkz, 1504 Chapman St. 12 p.m.

Montrose Center Empowering Our Future Gala

Join the Montrose Center Under the Big Top for an entertainment-packed circus-themed show benefiting Hatch Youth, Houston’s longest running LGBTQ+ youth group. Circus flair is encouraged. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas Ave. 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

Normal Anomaly presents BQAF Music Festival 2025 – Visibility

The Normal Anomaly, Inc. presents BQAF Music Festival, an annual event that showcases the best in our Black LGBTQand Ally communities through arts and culture. Read more about the festival and meet a few of the performers here. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Frwy. 2 p.m.

Allies in Hope 2025 Ally Awards

The inaugural Ally Awards celebration honors the Junior League of Houston’s decades-long support of Allies in Hope, and particularly the Camp Hope program that has served children impacted by HIV for over 25 years. Horizon on Sunset, 2501 Sunset Blvd. 3 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.